MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Atlanta Braves Deal Michael Harris II to Giants
It wasn't too long ago that Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II was a Rookie of the Year winner.
Of course, it also wasn't long ago that the Braves were a 100-win team and serious annual contender to win the World Series.
A lot has changed for Harris and the Braves during 2025. Atlanta still has a positive run differential, but they sit 11 games below .500 entering play on July 22.
Harris isn't the only underperforming player for the Braves, but he's the former star underperforming the most this season. Among qualified hitters across the entire MLB, Harris is ranked last in OPS at a putrid .554.
Overall, he is hitting .210/.234/.320 with seven home runs, 46 RBI, 23 runs and 12 steals. Harris has more RBI than expected based on his other production, but that's about the only positive thing he's added for fantasy managers this season.
With that in mind, it's worth wondering if a contender is willing to trade anything for Harris at the 2025 MLB trade deadline. But on Sunday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the Braves are "expected to listen to trade offers" for Harris, along with second baseman Ozzie Albies and catcher Sean Murphy.
The San Francisco Giants are one team who might go shopping for a center fielder at the MLB trade deadline. So, let's take a look at what a potential Harris trade to the Giants could look like.
Atlanta Braves-San Francisco Giants Mock Trade
Atlanta Braves receive Giants No. 14 prospect and outfielder Wade Meckler along with No. 20 prospect and right-hander Carson Seymour.
San Francisco Giants receive outfielder Michael Harris II.
It's really, really difficult to project a Harris trade right now. He's been performing so poorly this season, the Braves would be selling Harris for pennies on the dollar for what his value was even just last season.
But there are things that work in Harris' favor. For one, he's only 24 years old. The 2022 National League Rookie of the Year entered this season with a .285/.325/.469 slash line with 53 home runs, 169 RBI, 209 runs and 50 stolen bases in 362 games.
As a rookie, Harris hit .297 with an .853 OPS, 19 home runs, 64 RBI and 75 runs in 114 games. Over three seasons, he's provided great defense as well. He could still win an outfield Gold Glove award in the National League this season despite the offensive problems.
Because of his early career success, the Braves were motivated to lock Harris into an 8-year, $72 million deal, which further makes a Harris trade this summer complicated. If everything went right, the contract would have kept Harris in Atlanta through 2032 because it also included two club options for an additional two seasons.
Harris is currently in the third season of the eight-year deal.
The contract will pay Harris $8-12 million per season through the rest of the decade. That's a very affordable cost for a starting center fielder.
But the question is will Harris be a starting center fielder going forward? Therefore, the contract could be a horrible hinderance to the Braves trying to move Harris or it could really help. If a team believes in Harris, then they could see an opportunity to buy-low on, at the very least, a Gold Glove caliber outfielder.
Any team, the Giants included, who may be interested in Harris will have to fix his plate discipline. According to FanGraphs, Harris has swung at a career-high 42.1% of the pitches he's seen outside the strike zone this season.
That's why his hard hit rate is significantly down along with his walk rate. Harris has also seen an uptick in his strikeout rate this season.
Until those things are fixed, regardless of which team he's playing for, Harris won't have much fantasy value.
If the Braves trade Harris, they'd likely prefer to get back players that can help them turn things around in 2026. Meckler and Seymour could each do that.
Seymour has pitched at Triple-A the past two seasons. With all the injuries the Braves have experienced in their starting rotation this summer, they could use Seymour immediately at the MLB level.
Meckler is actually older than Harris, which isn't ideal for Atlanta, but again, trading Harris isn't going to yield a terrific return. Meckler hit .232 with one extra base hit, four RBI and six runs in 20 MLB games during the 2023 season.