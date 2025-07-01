MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: St. Louis Cardinals Deal Nolan Arenado to New York Yankees
Baseball trade rumors have linked the New York Yankees to third baseman Nolan Arenado since before the 2025 MLB season started.
The Yankees could use an upgrade at third base while the Cardinals are not expected to be in playoff contention this summer.
A trade, though, has yet to happen for several reasons, including St. Louis surprisingly being competitive this spring. The Cardinals sit at 47-39 entering July and possess the final National League wild card spot.
But even if St. Louis falls out of playoff contention, an Arenado trade to New York has several obstacles. The third baseman has two more years remaining on his expensive contract and a no-trade clause.
But let's have some fun! Let's explore the possibility of Arenado landing with the Yankees.
St. Louis Cardinals-New York Yankees Mock Trade
St. Louis Cardinals receive infielder Oswald Peraza and No. 8 Yankees prospect and left-hander Brock Selvidge.
New York Yankees receive third baseman Nolan Arenado and $10 million in cash considerations
The prospect value the Yankees are willing to give up for the veteran third baseman could be completely depend on what the Cardinals are willing to send in cash considerations to the Yankees.
If an Arenado trade is more about a salary dump for the Cardinals, then they aren't likely to receive much back in a deal. Arenado isn't the player he once was but will continue to be paid like a star through the 2027 MLB season.
With his eight-year, $260 million contract, the third baseman will earn $16 million in 2026 and $15 million in 2027. In my hypothetical trade, the Cardinals will pay the Yankees roughly what's left on Arenado's 2025 salary. New York would then be on the hook for the rest of the deal.
In return for that, the Cardinals would receive Peraza, a 25-year-old who has mostly struggled offensively in parts of four MLB seasons. New York also sent Velvidge, who is a 22-year-old lefty in Double-A, to St. Louis in the mock trade.
For the trade to happen, Arenado would have to waive his no-trade clause. That appears to make this trade unlikely to occur. Rumblings in the media this spring indicate the third baseman has been unwilling to waive his no-trade clause to go to New York.
Arenado has hit .283 with 350 home runs, 1,173 RBI, 982 runs and 29 stolen bases while posting an .850 OPS in 1,760 MLB games across 13 seasons. He is in his fifth season with the Cardinals after playing the first eight years of his career with the Colorado Rockies.
At third base, Arenado won 10 consecutive NL Gold Gloves to begin his career. He's also made eight All-Star teams.
While benefitting from hitting at Coors Field in Denver, Arenado led the NL in home runs three times and RBI twice. With the Cardinals, his OPS has been about 100 points lower than what it was in Colorado.
Age, and not just ballpark factors, have contributed to those lower offensive numbers in St. Louis. Arenado is slashing .247/.306/.395 with a .701 OPS this season.
In New York, those numbers could improve for fantasy managers. With the Yankees, Arenado would benefit from hitting in the same lineup as Aaron Judge, and Yankee Stadium is great hitters park.
Age would still be a concern with Arenado going forward, though, which could be why the Cardinals have yet to trade the third baseman.
Arenado heading to New York is an exciting proposition but just a pipe dream at the moment.