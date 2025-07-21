8-Player Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sees Diamondbacks Deal Eugenio Suarez to Yankees
There are 10 days and counting left until the 2025 MLB non-waiver trade deadline. With that approaching, things continue to heat up around Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez and the New York Yankees.
To begin this week, fans received an update on what a Suárez deal to the Yankees could look like.
Spanish Radio Play-by-Play voice Rickie Ricardo shared during a live stream on Que Pasa MLB that the Yankees have an eight-player trade proposal "on the table" that would bring Suárez to New York.
Ricardo revealed the trade proposal in Spanish, which Yanks Go Yard's Adam Weinrib translated.
"The framework of the deal would require five Yankees prospects, including right-hander Cam Schlittler, set to start Tuesday night in Toronto after battling biceps soreness," Weinrib wrote. "Neither George Lombard Jr. nor Spencer Jones would be included.
"It's unclear if the reported proposal is a Yankees offer or a Diamondbacks demand. The one thing we do know? It hasn't gotten the job done yet."
In addition to Suárez, Arizona would sent right-handed starter Merrill Kelly and left-handed reliever Jalen Beeks to the Yankees.
Let's explore what a massive trade like this could look like.
Arizona Diamondbacks-New York Yankees Mock Trade
Arizona Diamondbacks receive Yankees No. 10 prospect and right-hander Cam Schlittler, No. 12 prospect and outfielder Everson Pereira, No. 20 prospect and right-hander Clayton Beeter, No. 21 prospect and right-hander Eric Reyzelman along with No. 27 prospect and outfielder Francisco Vilorio.
New York Yankees receive third baseman Eugenio Suárez, right-hander Merrill Kelly and left-hander Jalen Beeks.
Weinrib's translation of what Ricardo said didn't mention any other Yankees prospects to be included in the trade. So, I devised a mock trade involving half of what Ricardo reported was on the table. I also stayed with the trade involving eight players, but I picked the other four New York prospects to be included in the deal.
The Diamondbacks may want higher quality prospects in the trade because they are giving up three MLB level players. But Schlittler just made his MLB debut, so he could be losing his prospect status in the coming weeks.
Suárez, Kelly and Beeks are all on expiring contracts as well. So, it's worth wondering how much the Yankees are willing to give up for rental players.
There's little doubt, though, that Suárez would be a huge boost for the Yankees lineup. The third baseman leads the National League with 35 home runs and 85 RBI this season. He is also slashing .257/.328/.601 with 63 runs as well.
Getting hit during an All-Star Game at-bat has done little to slow Suárez. He had five hits over the weekend. Suárez has smashed six bombs with 10 RBI and nine runs scored in the past five games, which has brought his OPS to within two points of his previous career high.
It probably doesn't really matter much to fantasy managers where Suárez finishes the 2025 season, especially if it's Arizona or New York. Both places are hitter-friendly parks, and each team features a lineup where Suárez can thrive.
As Suárez continues to hit, he's arguably raising his trade value, but he's also helping the Diamondbacks win, which could prevent the team from selling.
After a weekend sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Diamondbacks are 50-50 and 4.5 games back of the final NL wild card spot.