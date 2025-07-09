MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Tampa Bay Rays Deal Pete Fairbanks to Dodgers
The Tampa Bay Rays have won just three of their past 10 games entering July 9. But the team remains in playoff position -- the second American League wild card spot.
So, trades that see the Rays give up assets that would help them win this year are far from a guarantee. But even before the recent downturn, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan predicted Tampa Bay to do some kind of selling.
On June 24, McDaniel and Passan labeled relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks with a 60% chance of getting traded.
"Fairbanks raised his slot a bit this year, and now his 97.1 mph fastball has more cutting action and his slurvy slider has more depth, with both pitches playing a notch better than they did last season," McDaniel and Passan wrote. "He has a club option for 2026 that, with escalators, should wind up in the $10 million range."
The pair of ESPN insiders also named the Los Angeles Dodgers one of the best fits for Fairbanks.
Let's explore the possibility of Fairbanks landing with the Dodgers.
Tampa Bay Rays-Los Angeles Dodgers Mock Trade
Tampa Bay Rays receive Dodgers No. 24 prospect and right-handed pitcher Peter Heubeck.
Los Angeles Dodgers receive right-handed pitcher Pete Fairbanks.
It might make the most sense for the Rays to have any trade involving Fairbanks be a partial buy -- meaning, a deal that includes an asset that will help Tampa Bay in 2026, or at the latest, 2027.
The Dodgers organization has quite a few highly-ranked pitchers at Triple-A. The problem, though, is none of them are pitching particularly well this season.
So, I mocked Heubeck, who is a Double-A starter, to the Rays for Fairbanks. Heubeck is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 64.2 innings at Double-A this season. He registered a 3.05 ERA in 24 starts at High-Single-A last year.
In Fairbanks, the Dodgers would be getting another high-leverage reliever. Los Angeles would also have the option to have Fairbanks on its 2026 roster.
With that team option, it wouldn't be surprising if the Rays requested another prospect be included in the deal. Fairbanks will likely help the Dodgers push for another title in 2026 and next year.
The right-hander is 4-2 with 15 saves, a 2.34 ERA, 1.096 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 34.2 innings this season.
The problem for fantasy managers, though, is in Los Angeles, Fairbanks wouldn't be the closer. That role belongs to Tanner Scott for the Dodgers.
Fairbanks, who was mostly a setup man in 2022 and earlier in his career, would likely return to an eighth-inning or perhaps even seventh-inning role.
With Los Angeles, the right-hander could continue to be an asset in the ERA and WHIP categories for fantasy managers, but he would lose save opportunities. He also already doesn't contribute a ton of strikeouts.
In conclusion, a Fairbanks trade to Los Angeles would be a significant blow for fantasy managers.
However, fantasy managers should keep in mind that if the Rays buy rather than sell, Fairbanks could also lose fantasy value.
ESPN's David Schoenfield proposed the Rays buy on July 1 by trading for Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar.
One of the best, cheap ways the Rays could improve their roster is with reliever help. If Tampa Bay adds a high-leverage reliever, then Fairbanks could see a dip in fantasy value even if he's not traded.
Fantasy managers with Fairbanks should keep both scenarios in mind as they make roster choices over the next three weeks.