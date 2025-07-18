MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Pittsburgh Pirates Deal Mitch Keller to New York Mets
The Pittsburgh Pirates should be desperate to add hitters to their organization at the MLB trade deadline and this offseason. Meanwhile, the New York Mets could use another starting pitcher for the 2025 stretch run.
So, at least on paper, the two teams appear to be a match to make a trade.
Multiple pundits are already discussing that possibility. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Noah Hiles and The Athletic's Jim Bowden each named the Mets as potential suitors for Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller.
Let's explore what a Keller trade to New York could look like at the MLB trade deadline.
Pittsburgh Pirates-New York Mets Mock Trade
Pittsburgh Pirates receive Mets No. 6 prospect and first baseman/outfielder Ryan Clifford, No. 8 Mets prospect and shortstop Elian Peña and Mets No. 30 prospect and infielder Colin Houck.
New York Mets receive right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller.
That's a big package for Keller, but the Mets have a bit of a logjam in the infield, so they shouldn't hesitate giving up infielders for an immediate impactful starter. Furthermore, the only hitter above High-A the Mets are giving up in this mock trade is Clifford.
Keller owns an ugly 3-10 record this season, but he also supports a 3.48 ERA, 1.143 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 119 innings.
In his 20 outings, Keller has recorded a quality start 14 times. That means in roughly two-thirds of his starts this season, Keller has pitched at least six innings and given up three or fewer runs.
The 3.48 ERA is the best of his career. Keller went 11-12 with a 4.25 ERA and 1.303 WHIP last season.
With the Mets, Keller would slide into a starting rotation that's healthier right now but has dealt with injuries throughout 2025.
For that reason, SNY's Danny Abriano discussed whether the Mets would make a huge splash at the trade deadline and acquire Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara. New York, though, could pursue Keller instead because the Pirates right-hander would likely cost less in a trade and would come with less risk (although lower upside).
Alcantara and Keller have similar contract values going forward. Keller is signed for an extra season, though, while Alcantara is set to become a free agent after 2027.
A Keller trade to New York would be a significant boost to his fantasy value. With the Mets offense in support, Keller could win a lot more games during the second half.
The right-hander has won his last two decisions, but over the entire season, he's suffered losses in six of his 14 quality starters.
The Chicago Cubs are another team that is reportedly interested in acquiring Keller. But the Pirates should charge the Cubs a premiere since the two teams are in the same division.
If Keller was on an expiring contract, then it could make more sense for Pittsburgh to trade the right-hander to Chicago. But the Pirates shouldn't want to face Keller with the Cubs over the next three years.
It should take a really enticing offer for the Pirates to trade Keller to the southside of Chicago.