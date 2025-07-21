MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Texas Rangers Deal Jacob DeGrom to New York Mets
Right-hander Jacob DeGrom was back at the MLB Mid-Summer Classic this month. It was his first All-Star bid since departing from the New York Mets.
After a return to All-Star form, it might only be fitting for DeGrom to also go back to the Mets. The New York Post's Joel Sherman first proposed the possibility of a DeGrom-Mets reunion in June.
Sherman portrayed the move as unlikely because DeGrom has a full no-trade clause and has his family settled in Dallas. The right-hander is also due $75 million over the next two years and doesn't have a great resume from a health standpoint.
Still, Sherman suggested acquiring DeGrom could still be a risk the Mets should take.
“Here’s the big thing — when he pitches, he still pitches great," Sherman wrote on June 10. "He has a 179 ERA-plus, which is better than his career mark of 157, which is fourth best ever.
"DeGrom is a Game 1 starter, yet just might be too risky and costly even if the Rangers decided to sell and the righty waived his no-trade. But wouldn’t a return to Flushing be something."
Let's explore a potential return for DeGrom to New York.
Texas Rangers-New York Mets Mock Trade
Texas Rangers receive Mets No. 10 prospect and middle infielder Jeremy Rodriguez along with Mets No. 11 prospect and left-hander Jonathan Santucci.
New York Mets receiver right-hander Jacob DeGrom and $10 million in cash considerations.
I added some cash in the deal for the Mets to help protect their trade investment in DeGrom. But the more cash the Rangers include in the deal, the better prospects New York will have to offer for the expensive pitcher.
In this proposed trade, the Rangers received two top 11 prospects from the Mets organization. Rodriguez is the slightly higher-rated prospect, but he's at Single-A. Santucci is at Double-A and is the top-rated left-handed pitcher prospect for the Mets.
With DeGrom, the Mets receive an ace pitcher but one who turned 37 years old in June. In the best case scenario, though, DeGrom will continue to compete for All-Star nominations for the duration of his contract, which expires in 2027. The right-hander's deal also has a $20 million club option for 2028.
DeGrom is 9-2 with a 2.32 ERA and 0.908 WHIP in 112.1 innings this season. The right-hander has been healthy and productive in 2025, which is a sight for sore eyes.
However, it seems to have come at the cost of fewer strikeouts. He is still punching out hitters at a clip higher than one per inning, but in his prime, DeGrom was posting a 11-13 K/9 rate.
The right-hander is unlikely to see any increase in strikeouts with the Mets or another team to finish the 2025 season. But with the Mets, DeGrom could win more games.
Winning decisions has always been difficult for DeGrom. He has won just 93 games in his MLB career despite a 2.51 ERA in 237 starts. His career win percentage sits above .600, but DeGrom has taken a lot of no-decisions.
He posted a 21-17 combined record during his two Cy Young seasons in 2018 and 2019.
If he can win seven decisions during the second half, DeGrom will set a new career-best with 16 wins.