5 Bold Predictions for Fantasy Baseball's Top Stars Post All-Star Break

Major League Baseball has taken its annual mini-break with the All-Star activities underway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. That shall become a golden opportunity for many players, hot and cold alike. They can reset their minds and bodies and get that playoff run cranking starting this weekend. In our world of fantasy baseball, it gives us a chance to make some bold predictions for the second half.

Jac Caglianone Finishes Top-5 in AL xwOBA

Caglianone is red-hot, flashing a 7-game hit streak. Surely, he wishes the All-Star break had never come. Caglianone ranks in the top 5 among MLB players in Avg Exit Velocity, Hard-Hit %, and Bat Speed.

As seen in the Home Run Derby, he has tremendous power. Caglianone was the sole hitter in the event to reach the upper deck at Citizens Bank Park. The 2024 4th Overall Pick is bound for his awaited breakout as a top hitter in his league. He is certainly a stock to buy in fantasy baseball with the world ahead of him, especially in dynasty formats.

Ben Rice is the Top New York Yankee

There is Aaron Judge, and then there is the future: Ben Rice. Judge is currently on the 10-day IL. He has also been below par this season with just a .248 batting average and 17 home runs. There is no doubt that Judge is still among the MLB's best hitters, but Rice has arrived.

The former 12th-round pick from Dartmouth has indeed become the Yankees' top hitter. Rice has 29 home runs, more than he has ever had in either of his first two MLB seasons. His plus-30 Batting Run Value is in the top 2% among all MLB players. As it stands, Rice's Offensive Rating is more than double Judge's, per Fangraphs.

Esmerlyn Valdez Enters the NL Rookie of the Year Race

The Pirates called up their No. 9 prospect, Esmerlyn Valdez, on May 22. Since that day, he has been everything that the Pirates have wanted, and more. In 94 at-bats, Valdez has 10 home runs, a .309 batting average, and a 1.084 OPS. He has a plus-12 Batting Run Value with a .394 xwOBA and .580 xSLG.

As of now, Valdez is 17-to-1 and 5th in the current odds to win NL Rookie of the Year. He trails JJ Weatherholt, Sal Stewart, Carson Benge, and AJ Ewing. While reaching Weatherholt, who just got a big contract extension, and Stewart is a tall task, it is not yet impossible with over 60 games left in the season.

Jesus Luzardo Finishes as a Top-10 Starting Pitcher

As of the All-Star break, Luzardo is the SP16 in fantasy baseball. He would be ranked higher, but Luzardo abysmally began the season with a 5.50 ERA through April. Since then, his ERA has been 3.03 in May, 2.97 in June, and 0.69 so far this July with 13.1 IP in the month.

Luzardo was a Cy Young candidate to start the season. While he probably cannot win the award now (65-to-1), he can finish very highly given his recent trends.

Jacob Misiorowski Finds the Injured List

The NL Cy Young favorite is testing the limits of the human body. Misiorowski threw as high as 105.5 miles per hour with his fastball. The young star's arm cannot hold up forever. Every star pitcher needs Tommy John surgery at some point. While we wish no ill will on Misiorowski, you cannot cheat the inevitable.

It would certainly be bold to sell high on Misiorowski on the hunch that an injury is coming. It will likely happen sooner rather than later, but when? We do not know. Do not sell Misiorowski, but be wary of the potential future, especially in dynasty formats. Stashing high-upside prospects is always a smart long-term play.

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