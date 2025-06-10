Fantasy Sports

Brewers Promote Jacob Misiorowski Ahead Of Thursday Tilt Against Cardinals

Milwaukee is set to debut hard-throwing prospect Jacob Misiorowski on Thursday, hoping his dominant strikeout ability can outweigh lingering command concerns.

Shawn Childs

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (93) plays catch during spring training workouts Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona.
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (93) plays catch during spring training workouts Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Brewers will call up Jacob Misiorowski on Thursday to face St. Louis. Over his last nine starts, he went 3-2 with a 1.81 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 59 strikeouts over 44.2 innings, with most of his damage coming in his matchup on May 31st (five runs, three hits, and six walks over two innings). 

Jacob Misiorowski Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Over his first three seasons in the minors, Misiorowski walked 112 batters (5.8 per nine innings) over 172.1 innings with a 3.39 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 241 strikeouts. Batters only had 101 hits. This year, he lowered his walk rate to 4.4. 

Milwaukee drafted Misiorowski in the second round in the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft. His average fastball (98.1 mph) is elite, while working off a cutter, curveball, and a new low-volume changeup. 

Logan Henderson Vs. Jacob Misiorowski

The success of Logan Henderson over his eight games at AAA (6-1 with a 1.89 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts over 38.0 innings) and three starts with the Brewers (3-0 with a 1.71 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 29 strikeouts over 21.0 innings) paints him as the better long-term starting arm for Milwaukee. He wins games with no kinks in his 2024 resume.

Misiorowski may battle his command out of the gate, leading to shorter outings and questionable wins. Both starting pitchers belong in the majors, requiring Milwaukee to clear two spots in their rotation. Quinn Priester is a weak link, and Jose Quintana has overachieved his skill set this season. 

More Fantasy Baseball News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/MLB