Brewers Promote Jacob Misiorowski Ahead Of Thursday Tilt Against Cardinals
The Brewers will call up Jacob Misiorowski on Thursday to face St. Louis. Over his last nine starts, he went 3-2 with a 1.81 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 59 strikeouts over 44.2 innings, with most of his damage coming in his matchup on May 31st (five runs, three hits, and six walks over two innings).
Jacob Misiorowski Fantasy Baseball Outlook
Over his first three seasons in the minors, Misiorowski walked 112 batters (5.8 per nine innings) over 172.1 innings with a 3.39 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 241 strikeouts. Batters only had 101 hits. This year, he lowered his walk rate to 4.4.
Milwaukee drafted Misiorowski in the second round in the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft. His average fastball (98.1 mph) is elite, while working off a cutter, curveball, and a new low-volume changeup.
Logan Henderson Vs. Jacob Misiorowski
The success of Logan Henderson over his eight games at AAA (6-1 with a 1.89 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts over 38.0 innings) and three starts with the Brewers (3-0 with a 1.71 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 29 strikeouts over 21.0 innings) paints him as the better long-term starting arm for Milwaukee. He wins games with no kinks in his 2024 resume.
Misiorowski may battle his command out of the gate, leading to shorter outings and questionable wins. Both starting pitchers belong in the majors, requiring Milwaukee to clear two spots in their rotation. Quinn Priester is a weak link, and Jose Quintana has overachieved his skill set this season.