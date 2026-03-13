Cade Smith Tops American League Central Fantasy Baseball Closer Options in 2026

As fantasy baseball draft season winds down, identifying reliable closers—and the right handcuffs—can provide a major edge in leagues chasing saves. The American League Central features several uncertain bullpen situations, but Cade Smith stands out as the most intriguing fantasy option among a group that includes veterans like Kenley Jansen and Carlos Estévez.

Chicago White Sox

The fantasy market continues to select Seranthony Dominguez (ADP – 207) as the closing favorite for the White Sox this draft season. He’s pitched two shutout innings in spring training with two hits and one strikeout while adding three innings in the WBC (no runs, one hit, one walk, and two strikeouts). Dominguez has 40 career saves, but comes off a season where he walked 5.2 batters per nine. I view him as having just as much risk as reward finishing games in 2026.

Dominican Republic relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez (48) delivers a pitch against Israel during the ninth inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Top Handcuff: Grant Taylor brings a big fastball (99.0 mph this spring), but he left too many pitches in the heart of the strike zone in his rookie season (.268 BAA). Taylor converted six of his seven save chances. His short minor league resume (1.57 ERA, 0.804 WHIP, and 69 strikeouts over 46.0 innings) paints a much higher closing ceiling. Over five appearances this spring, he allowed two runs, nine baserunners, and six strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Cleveland Guardians

Cade Smith is my top closing choice for 2026, but he ranks fifth by ADP (40) in most 12-team formats in the high-stakes market. He’s struck out 103 and 104 batters over the past two years while ranking high in innings pitched (75.1 and 73.2), giving him a hidden edge over some other top relievers. Over his first two seasons with Cleveland, Smith has 17 saves and 45 holds, while offering an edge in ERA (2.42) and WHIP (1.005). He’s pitched three perfect innings with four strikeouts to open spring training.

Top Handcuff: Over the past two seasons, Hunter Gaddis has emerged as a solid bullpen arm for Cleveland. He comes off a career-high strikeout rate (9.9), with a winning ERA (2.29) and WHIP (0.962) over his last 141.1 innings with 139 strikeouts. Gaddis whiffed two batters on his only spring appearance over one innings with no baserunners. A forearm issue slowed his workload in March.

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers' closing situation could get messy this year, due to three arms having closing experience. Kenley Jansen brings a fading arsenal, but he has 476 saves on his resume. Home runs have crept more into his stat line after age 30 while coming off a career low strikeout rate (8.7). Over the past three seasons, Jansen has a 3.13 ERA, 1.080 WHIP, 171 strikeouts, and 85 saves over 158.1 innings. He’s pitched two no-hit shutout innings with three strikeouts this spring.

Top Handcuff: Will Vest converted 23 of his 30 saves chances last year. He has a 2.93 ERA, 1.148 WHIP, and 194 strikeouts over his last 187.1 innings. His arm has been off in spring training (five runs, eight hits, and two strikeouts over 3.2 innings). Kyle Finnegan upped his closing value from 2023 to 2025 (90 saves, with a 3.65 ERA, 1.263 WHIP, and 178 strikeouts over 190.0 innings). He allowed two runs and four baserunners over 3.2 innings in March with three strikeouts.

Kansas City Royals

Carlos Estevez led the American League in saves (42) last year, but he comes off a career-low strikeout rate (7.4) while continuing to have below-par command (3.0 walks per nine). His velocity was down in early March (88.8 mph – 95.9 in 2025), resulting in losing stats over two games (four runs, four hits, and three home runs over two innings). Over the past three years, Estevez secured 99 saves.

Kansas City Royals pitcher Carlos Estevez (53) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Top Handcuff: Lucas Erceg has 16 saves over the past two seasons, leading to a 3.00 ERA, 1.114 WHIP, and 120 strikeouts over 123.0 innings. He had a sharp decline in his strikeout rate (7.0 – 10.5 in 2024) last year. Erceg tossed three shutout innings in March with three baserunners and one strikeout.

Minnesota Twins

The closing job for the Twins is up for grabs with no arm standing out. Liam Hendriks could be a dark horse for saves after falling off the fantasy map since 2022. He’s pitched four innings this spring (one run, six baserunners, and two strikeouts). His average fastball (94.3 mph) remains well below his peak in 2021 (97.8 mph).

Taylor Rogers has only had two saves over his last three seasons, while coming off a fading 4.1 walk rate and rising WHIP (1.382). He saved 30 and 31 games in his best two seasons (2019 and 2022), when his arm had a much better foundation. I don’t see him emerging for saves in this bullpen.

Over four games in spring training, Justin Topa has been a disaster (nine runs, 10 baserunners, and two home runs over 3.2 innings with seven strikeouts). Cole Sands lost his way in 2025 after an uptick year (3.28 ERA, 0.995 WHIP, and 85 strikeouts over 71.1 innings). He allowed four runs, seven baserunners, and two home runs over six innings with five strikeouts this spring.

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