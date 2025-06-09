Fantasy Sports

Chase Burns Surging Through Minors, Promotion Looms After Hunter Greene Setback

Top Reds prospect Chase Burns is lighting up the minors with elite strikeout numbers and may be on the fast track to the majors following Hunter Greene’s injury.

Shawn Childs

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (81) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
In his final season in college (Wake Forest), Burns went 10-1 with a 2.70 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 191 strikeouts over 100.0 innings. His strikeout rate (17.2%) was a significant factor in Cincinnati drafting him second overall in 2024, behind Travis Bazzana. 

Chase Burns Fantasy Baseball Outlook

The Reds promoted Burns to AA in late April, and his right arm has shined over all eight starts. He allowed only one run in each matchup, leading to a 1.29 ERA and 0.71 WHIP over 42.0 innings. After back-to-back shutout performances (six baserunners and 10 strikeouts over 13.0 innings), Cincinnati promoted Burns to AAA.

In his time at AA, he issued only four walks with 55 strikeouts, showcasing his dominating ceiling. Batters are hitting .166 against him in his pro career, with an elite walk-to-strikeout ratio (9:75). Burns features a triple-digit fastball, supported by an electric slider with a developing curveball and changeup.

Hunter Greene Injury Impact

The second hamstring issue to Hunter Greene could lead to the Reds calling him up after some quick success at AAA. They handed that role to Wade Miley this week after poor starts in the minors (19 runs, 32 hits, and four home runs over 19.1 innings with 15 strikeouts).

Burns has pitched 53.2 innings this season, leaving him about 76.0 more innings for the year if Cincinnati wants to push him 30.0 innings higher than his final season in college. Each game pitched in the minors lowers his potential fantasy value if Burns is called up. 

Shawn Childs
