Chase DeLauter Nearing MLB Call-Up After Hot Triple-A Return
After having sports hernia surgery in early March, Chase DeLauter returned to game action at AAA this week. Cleveland gave him 22 at-bats at their rookie facility (.182/3/2/3/1) before his promotion. He has a four-game hitting streak (4-for-14) with four runs, two home runs, and three RBIs heading into Tuesday night.
Chase DeLauter Player Profile
The Guardians drafted DeLauter 16th overall in the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft. Unfortunately, injuries have led to only 388 career at-bats in the minors (.309/66/16/67/8) over three seasons, with only nine games of experience at AAA (10-for-33 with seven runs, three home runs, and eight RBIs).
His walk rate (11.2) and strikeout rate (13.2) suggest a premium slot in the batting order when his bat arrives in the majors. DeLauter brings a strong lefty bat profile (6’3” and 235 lbs.). He’ll need some development time vs. left-handed pitching, but his swing should offer an early advantage against righties early in his career.
Over three seasons at James Madison, DeLauter hit .402 with 71 runs, 15 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases over 256 at-bats. He took more walks (62) than strikeouts (45) in his college career.
Chase DeLauter Fantasy Baseball Outlook:
DeLauter has experience at all three outfield positions, but most of his playing time in the minors has come in right field.
Nolan Jones (.180 over 122 at-bats with eight runs, two home runs, 10 RBIs, and three stolen bases) has been a losing investment by Cleveland and any fantasy team that has rostered him. DeLauter would be the Guardians' natural replacement.
For now, Cleveland’s young prospect will get more time at AAA, but success will earn him a ticket to the big leagues over the next month. DeLauter looks the part of a helpful bat to the Guardians and the fantasy market, even with a short resume.