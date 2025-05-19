Cody Bellinger Boosts Fantasy Baseball Value In Subway Series With Grand Slam
It was an excellent three days for Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman, who looked like the smartest man in the Bronx as the Subway Series unfolded. While Juan Soto struggled to make an impact for the Mets after spurning the Yankees in free agency, the Bronx Bombers' Plan B options came through in a big way. Leading the charge was Cody Bellinger, whose thunderous eighth-inning grand slam blew the game wide open and propelled the Yankees to a statement-making 8–2 win — and a series victory over their crosstown rivals. He plated six runs in the process.
Cody Bellinger Fantasy Baseball Value:
Bellinger is currently slashing .258 with seven home runs, 28 RBIs, 25 runs scored, and four stolen bases—a well-rounded stat line that makes him a valuable asset in all fantasy baseball formats. While he may no longer be the MVP-caliber force he was during his peak with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bellinger remains a steady contributor capable of impacting every major fantasy category.
The veteran outfielder gave fantasy managers an extra boost during the Yankees' recent three-game series, raising his batting average by 16 points and scoring at least one run in each contest. He also extended his hit streak to 13 games—the longest active streak in the majors—cementing his status as one of the league's hottest hitters right now.
Before the season began, Senior Fantasy Baseball Expert Shawn Childs offered this take on Bellinger as he prepared for his debut in pinstripes:
Bellinger comes into this year with dual eligibility (1B and OF) while now playing in a left-handed power-favoring ballpark. In essence, he is playing in a contract year (player option in 2026 for $25 million). Based on his play over the past two seasons, Bellinger has the profile of a 90/24/95/16 player with 550 at-bats. Hitting behind Aaron Judge should lead to a spike in overall RBI chances (he hasn’t had more than 400 RBI chances since 2019). The bet on Bellinger is that he offers a balanced skill set in five categories while understanding that he could surprise in power. In fantasy baseball, there is something to be said for drafting a player one-off an elite bat. Keep an open mind with his potential and hope for a healthy season.
Given that Bellinger has remained healthy and is surrounded by such a potent lineup, the veteran has a great chance at hitting 20+ homers and driving in 90+ RBIs while also swiping some bags in the process. He should be a top-75 player across the remainder of the fantasy baseball season.