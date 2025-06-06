Colorado Rockies Promote Ryan Ritter Following Ezequiel Tovar Injury
The Rockies placed Ezequiel Tovar on the injured list with an oblique issue on Friday, clearing a path for Ryan Ritter to get starting at-bats. Colorado drafted him in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft after two dull seasons at Kentucky (.280/64/11/56/23 over 404 at-bats).
Ryan Ritter Fantasy Baseball Outlook
In his first full season in the minors over three levels (A, High A, and AAA), Ritter hit .281 with 90 runs, 24 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases over 441 at-bats. His strikeout rate (29.0) was a liability.
In 2024, Colorado kept at AA for 91 games (missed time with an ankle injury). He had a regression in his power (seven home runs over 318 at-bats), leading to a lower profile (57 runs, 32 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases). On the positive side, Ritter did lower his strikeout rate (23.4)
His hitting streak at AAA sits at 18 games (35-for-79 with 20 runs, nine home runs, 29 RBIs) with winning command of the plate (eight walks and 14 strikeouts). He’s upped his batting average to .305 with 44 runs, 16 home runs, 45 RBIs, and three stolen bases over 203 at-bats.
The Rockies should give him a starting window, but his early minor league strikeout rate could lead to empty at-bats out of the gate. Ritter is swinging the bat well, so any success at the plate this weekend should increase his chances of being added to fantasy teams on Sunday.