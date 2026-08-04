Cubs Trade For Clay Holmes And Tyrone Taylor From Mets: Escaping Queens Jolts Fantasy Baseball Value

The Chicago Cubs made a huge splash at the MLB Trade Deadline with a bunch of impactful movies to improve their roster for what they hope will be a deep playoff run. One of their biggest moves was acquiring starting pitcher Clay Holmes and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the New York Mets for the 63 overall MLB prospect Jefferson Rojas. This was a massive move for both the teams and fantasy baseball owners.

Cubs reportedly acquire RHP Clay Holmes and OF Tyrone Taylor from Mets for INF Jefferson Rojas (No. 63 overall prospect), per multiple reports including @MLBNetwork insider @JonHeyman.



(MLB x @CohnReznick) pic.twitter.com/TI1QAboAko — MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2026

Chicago is expecting Holmes to be a key piece for them off the mound, and Taylor has been red-hot for a while now. Holmes is set to come off the 60-day IL very soon as he continues to do rehab stints as he fully recovers from his fractured fibula. The assumption is that he will return as a starter, despite his extensive experience out of the bullpen.

Fantasy Impact

RHP Clay Holmes, Chicago Cubs

This is a great move for Holmes's fantasy value. The Mets are a sinking ship and any player that escaped Queens at the trade deadline should see a boost in their fantasy value after their fire sale.

Holmes will slot into the starting rotation for one of the better teams in the National League. With a much better team behind him, he should see his chances to win vastly improved. Getting a chance to play for the playoffs should also help keep him focused and driven.

As far as his injury goes, we'd expect him back no later than next week. He's been pitching well in the minors and we are sure both Holmes and the Cubs are eager for him to make his team debut.

OF Tyrone Taylor, Chicago Cubs

Taylor has been the best hitter in the Mets lineup for a while now. He batted .326 in July with six home runs and 12 RBIs in 43 at-bats. The Cubs will hope that he can stay hot, and going from the Mets lineup to the Cubs lineup should only help. Playing in Wrigley is always interesting too. Generally this time of year, the ball flies out of that field, which is exciting for fantasy owners.

INF Jefferson Rojas, New York Mets

With this move, Rojas becomes the top prospect in the Mets organization. The Mets lack of ability to identify and develop talent does scare us a bit, but they are desperate for help and this should fast-track his trajectory to the big leagues. Hopefully he can overcome the anchor that is now around his neck, which is being a part of that dumpster fire of an organization.

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