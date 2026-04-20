Cy Young Winner Robbie Ray Stabilizes Angels Rotation and Boosts Fantasy Value in Potential Trade

Robbie Ray is one of the most intriguing arms to surface in a mock trade scenario thanks to his track record as a former Cy Young Award winner and his continued ability to miss bats at a high level when healthy.

Even in 2026, he’s shown he can still anchor a rotation, pairing strong strikeout numbers with effective run prevention, making him the type of veteran starter contenders covet when stabilizing their pitching staff for a playoff push.

His combination of pedigree, experience, and current production gives him real value to teams looking for immediate rotation help while still maintaining upside in big-game environments.

Here’s what it would take for the Angels to acquire him:

San Francisco Giants - Los Angeles Angels MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Giants Acquire:

SP George Klassen

SP Walbert Ureña

SP Ubaldo Soto

Angels Acquire:

SP Robbie Ray

Fantasy Impact

Robbie Ray (Angels) has gone 2–3 in 2026 with a 2.86 ERA, 31 strikeouts, and a 1.094 WHIP over 28.1 innings in 5 games. On his new team, the Angels, he immediately stabilizes the rotation as a strong SP2/SP3, bringing higher win potential due to better run support while maintaining mid-rotation strikeout production and solid ERA control.

Apr 5, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher George Klassen (58) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at Angel Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

George Klassen (Giants) posted a 2.79 ERA, 7 strikeouts, and a 1.552 WHIP in AAA over 9.2 innings, then struggled in the majors with an 11.57 ERA, 6 strikeouts, and a 3.643 WHIP in 4.2 innings across 2 games. With the Giants, he profiles as a volatile depth starter or bullpen swing arm with high strikeout upside but limited fantasy consistency due to ongoing command issues.

Walbert Ureña (Giants) recorded a 6.48 ERA, 7 strikeouts, and a 1.560 WHIP in 8.1 innings at AAA, followed by a 2.35 ERA, 10 strikeouts, and a 1.826 WHIP over 7.2 MLB innings in 3 games with the Angels. On the Giants, he likely settles into a bullpen or hybrid role where his strikeouts play in spurts, but his high WHIP keeps him inconsistent in fantasy formats.

Ubaldo Soto (Giants) has struggled in Single-A in 2026 with a 13.50 ERA, 10 strikeouts, and a 2.182 WHIP over 7.1 innings in 2 games. With the Giants, he remains a long-term developmental arm with no immediate fantasy impact, viewed purely as a raw lottery ticket who may take years to refine command and reach the majors.

Why The Giants Make The Trade

Apr 19, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Walbert Urena (57) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium. | William Liang-Imagn Images

The Giants make this trade because they are out of contention in 2026, sitting last in the NL West at 9–13, so they pivot from trying to compete to building for the future.

Robbie Ray, despite pitching well at 2.86 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 28.1 innings, becomes their most valuable trade chip—an established MLB starter on a contending-type contract who can bring back multiple controllable arms.

By moving him to the Angels, the Giants maximize his value and acquire young pitching talent in George Klassen and Walbert Ureña, plus developmental depth in Ubaldo Soto, turning one veteran into a longer-term rebuild package that better fits their timeline.

Why The Angels Make The Trade

Apr 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Oracle Park. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Angels make this trade because they are 11–12 and sitting third in the NL West, right on the edge of staying competitive but still inconsistent enough to need rotation help.

After missing the playoffs every year since 2014, they’re motivated to finally push back into contention, and adding Robbie Ray gives them an immediate stabilizer at the top of the rotation.

With his 2.86 ERA, 31 strikeouts, and 1.094 WHIP over 28.1 innings in 2026, Ray provides proven, high-quality starts that the Angels lack, helping solidify games they’ve been dropping due to pitching volatility.

Even though they give up young talent, the urgency to win now and stop the playoff drought makes Ray’s reliability and strikeout production worth the prospect cost.

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