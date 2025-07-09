Royals Sign Former Cy Young Winner Dallas Keuchel
Left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel isn't quite ready to call it a career.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that 2015 American League Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals.
The deal comes about a week after Keuchel pitched during a workout for the Royals. He reached 92 mph on the radar during the pitching session.
Keuchel most recently pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers last season. In four starts, Kuechel registered a 5.40 ERA and 1.860 WHIP with 11 strikeouts in 16.2 innings.
If he reaches the MLB with the Royals, Kansas City will be the eighth Major League team for the left-hander. Keuchel spent seven seasons with the Houston Astros from 2012-18, but since then, he's become a journeyman, pitching for seven different teams in six seasons.
During that time, the only team he's appeared with over more than one season was the Chicago White Sox. In 2022, Keuchel pitched for the White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.
Keuchel also pitched one season for both the Atlanta Braves in 2019 and Minnesota Twins in 2023.
Given the fact he hasn't been able to find a long-term home for several years, it probably goes without saying Keuchel's best seasons came with the Astros. Over seven years in Houston, Keuchel went 76-63 with a 3.66 ERA, 1.250 WHIP and 945 strikeouts in 1,189.1 innings.
He made the All-Star team in 2015 and 2017. During his Cy Young season in 2015, Keuchel went 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA and 216 strikeouts. He led the league with a 1.107 WHIP and 232 innings along with his 20 victories.
Fantasy managers should monitor Keuchel's progress at the minor league level. In deeper leagues, he could become fantasy relevant if he begins starting for the Royals.
But even if he pitches well, fantasy managers should keep in mind the 37-year-old won't contribute much in strikeouts. He's had a K/9 rate higher than 8 only once in his career -- his 2015 Cy Young campaign.
Last season, Keuchel had a 5.9 K/9 rate.
Add in the fact that the Royals don't score a whole lot of runs, and Keuchel could also struggle to win games.
Fantasy managers needing pitcher help should look elsewhere if wins and strikeouts are a top priority. If the stars align, Keuchel could contribute in the ERA and WHIP categories, but he will be limited in the other areas.