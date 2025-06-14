DeAndre Hopkins Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
DeAndre Hopkins joins the Ravens as a veteran presence with elite career credentials, but his recent production suggests a steep decline. Despite flashes of his former self, his diminished target share and age make him a long shot for consistent fantasy relevance in 2025.
DeAndre Hopkins, Baltimore Ravens
In his first year with Tennessee, Hopkins caught 75 of his 137 targets (54.7%) for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. He gained 40 yards or more on four receptions (only one in 2021 and 2022). His top production came in three games (8/140, 4/128/3, and 7/124/1). Hopkins scored fewer than 10.00 points in PPR formats in seven of his 17 starts. Hopkins ranked 13th in wide receiver targets but 22nd in fantasy points (223.60).
He played his way off the Titans last year, leading to a trade to Kansas City. Hopkins finished with 56 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns on 80 targets. His best two games came in Week 3 (6/73/1) and Week 9 (8/86/2). Unfortunately, he failed to be a factor in the Chiefs’ offense over his final six games (14/109/1 on 22 targets).
DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Football Outlook
Hopkins gives the Ravens a reliable chain-mover with potential value in the scoring. He won’t have many targets, and age (33) isn’t on his side. Hopkins needs 87 catches and 1,381 yards to rank in the top 10 all-time in both categories. His home will be the waiver wire this draft season.