Fantasy Sports

DeAndre Hopkins Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football

DeAndre Hopkins brings experience to Baltimore, but his declining role and limited upside make him a likely waiver-wire name in most fantasy leagues.

Shawn Childs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

DeAndre Hopkins joins the Ravens as a veteran presence with elite career credentials, but his recent production suggests a steep decline. Despite flashes of his former self, his diminished target share and age make him a long shot for consistent fantasy relevance in 2025.

DeAndre Hopkins, Baltimore Ravens

In his first year with Tennessee, Hopkins caught 75 of his 137 targets (54.7%) for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. He gained 40 yards or more on four receptions (only one in 2021 and 2022). His top production came in three games (8/140, 4/128/3, and 7/124/1). Hopkins scored fewer than 10.00 points in PPR formats in seven of his 17 starts. Hopkins ranked 13th in wide receiver targets but 22nd in fantasy points (223.60).

He played his way off the Titans last year, leading to a trade to Kansas City. Hopkins finished with 56 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns on 80 targets. His best two games came in Week 3 (6/73/1) and Week 9 (8/86/2). Unfortunately, he failed to be a factor in the Chiefs’ offense over his final six games (14/109/1 on 22 targets). 

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Football Outlook

Hopkins gives the Ravens a reliable chain-mover with potential value in the scoring. He won’t have many targets, and age (33) isn’t on his side. Hopkins needs 87 catches and 1,381 yards to rank in the top 10 all-time in both categories. His home will be the waiver wire this draft season.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/MLB