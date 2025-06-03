Fantasy Sports

Devin Williams Reclaims Yankees Closer Job After Luke Weaver Injury

With Luke Weaver sidelined, Devin Williams is surging at the right time for the Yankees—poised to retake the closer job and become a high-impact fantasy baseball asset down the stretch.

Shawn Childs

New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) reacts after the top of the tenth inning against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium.
New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) reacts after the top of the tenth inning against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Winning in fantasy baseball is all about winning assets. Unfortunately, the tides of players shift quickly after injuries or due to underperformance. In the closing market, a lost nine-inning arm has a double jeopardy feel – my team takes a hit while another franchise most likely is rewarded by his replacement.

Devin Williams Early-Season Struggles, Luke Weaver's Rise

Earlier in the year, Devin Williams pitched his way to a setup role after allowing 10 runs, 12 hits, and seven walks over eight innings with eight strikeouts. On the positive side, he converted four of five save tries. 

As a result, the fantasy teams mining the closer-in-waiting pool held or drafted Luke Weaver based on his phenomenal run over the 46 days of 2024 (3-0 with a 0.92 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 33 strikeouts, and four saves over 19.2 innings). Their team structure and planning were rewarded by two good months from Weaver (a win, 1.05 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, and 24 strikeouts over 25.1 innings). He secured eight saves over his nine chances, while showing minimal signs of giving up the closing job for the Yankees.

Unfortunately, a hamstring injury over the weekend will push Weaver to the injured list, kicking out one closing leg for fantasy teams. The latest reports suggest he’ll miss four to six weeks, making Weaver a challenging carry in any fantasy format.

Devin Williams Redemption Tour

For the head-down, tail-between-their-legs drafters of Williams, the new dawn of him closing is here. He has been back in rhythm over his previous 11 appearances, leading to a 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts over 10.0 innings, with his last save coming on May 27th. More importantly, Williams only walked two batters over this span.

In shallow leagues (possibly still in the free agent pool), Williams still has plenty of work to do to correct his ERA (6.23) and WHIP (1.43). He looks poised to steal his closing job back and potentially locking out Weaver from the Yankees’ top ninth-inning role for the remainder of the season.

More Fantasy Baseball News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/MLB