Dylan Crews, Jasson Dominguez Rise in Week 4 Fantasy Baseball Hitter Prospect Watch

As the great Stu Bunting once said, “helps on the way!” Unfortunately, fantasy game managers want minor league upgrades to arrive in the majors now. Injuries dictate call-ups, while success at AAA drives the bus for their timetable for the best prospects in the game. Here’s a look at the progress of some minor league players:

Catchers

San Francisco Giants catcher Jesus Rodriguez against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jesus Rodriguez, San Francisco Giants

Rodriguez is riding an eight-game hitting streak (15-for-38 with nine runs, two home runs, seven RBIs, and one steal) at AAA, but he hasn’t played in a game since April 9th due to a day off and postponements. Over the past two games, Rodriguez gained 126 games of experience at AAA, leading to a .321 batting average with 84 runs, nine home runs, 64 RBIs, and 21 steals over 504 at-bats. He had a winning walk rate (11.5%) and a favorable strikeout rate (13.1%).

Drew Cavanaugh, San Francisco Giants

The Giants have another catching prospect at AA who played well over his first seven games. Cavanaugh has 10 hits over his first 23 at-bats with 12 runs, one home run, five RBIs, while taking seven walks and striking out three times. Last season, he saw action at A, High A, AA, and AAA (.264/65/14/65/7 over 322 at-bats).

First Basemen

Worcester third baseman Blaze Jordan runs off the field at Polar Park July 29. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blaze Jordan, St. Louis Cardinals

Last season, Jordan had a progression season between AA and AAA (.270/80/19/99/5 over 493 at-bats) despite being overmatched over his time at AAA (.198 over 172 at-bats with 21 runs, seven home runs, 37 RBIs, and two seasons). His bat refired at the highest level of the minors over his first 13 games (18-for-51 with seven runs, four home runs, nine RBIs, and one steal). He now has 223 at-bats at AAA with only 30 strikeouts (12.5%), which is a good sign for his future in the majors.

Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

Over 11 starts at AAA, Condon has 14 hits over 44 at-bats with four home runs, nine RBIs, and one steal, with a favorable approach (eight walks and 11 strikeouts over 53 plate appearances). He has 382 at-bats of experience in the minors (High A, AA, and AAA) over the past two seasons, leading to a .272 batting average over 382 at-bats with 68 runs, 18 home runs, 64 RBIs, and two stolen bases. His bat was exceptional over two seasons at Georgia (.410/145/62/145/3 over 441 at-bats), showcasing his future power ceiling.

Second Basemen

Cleveland Guardians infielder Travis Bazzana against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Travis Bazzana, Cleveland Guardians

Despite trailing stats (.246/10/0/3/3 over 61 at-bats) over his first 15 games, Bazzana is riding a four-game hitting streak (6-for-14 with three runs and a steal) at AAA. His bat has underperformed his draft expectations over his first 126 minor league games (.244/101/12/54/20 over 464 at-bats). Cleveland drafted him first overall in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft after a breakout season (.407 over 214 at-bats with 84 runs, 28 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 16 steals) in his final year at Oregon State.

Justin Foscue, Texas Rangers

Over the past week, Foscue is sitting on a six-game hitting streak (11-for-26 with five runs, one home run, and seven RBIs). He raised his season average to .343 over 67 at-bats, with nine runs, two home runs, nine RBIs, and one steal. His bat has been productive over three seasons at AAA (.271/206/49/197/25 over 1,127 at-bats), but Foscue has yet to find his swing in the majors (3-for-51 with three runs and three RBIs while striking out 21 times).

Third Basemen

Oklahoma City infielder Michael Chavis (22) fields a ground ball and runs to first base to force out a runner during the home opener Minor League baseball game between the Oklahoma City Comets and the El Paso Chihuahuas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michael Chavis, Cincinnati Reds

Chavis hasn’t played in the majors since 2023, but his bat has been on point over his last eight games at AAA (11-for-33 with eight runs, five home runs, and 14 RBIs). He raised his season average to .291 with 10 runs, seven home runs, and 17 RBIs over 46 at-bats. Over his last two seasons at AAA, Chavis has developed into a surprising power bat (.291/58/20/64/2 over 313 at-bats). At age 30, his only path to a major league opportunity will come via an injury to a starting player.

Ryan Fitzgerald, Los Angeles Dodgers

Over his first five seasons at AAA, Fitzgerald hit .249 with 201 runs, 52 home runs, 231 RBIs, and 25 steals over 1,435 at-bats, making him just a journeyman player at age 32. He has been off to a surprisingly hot start this year in the minors (.375 over 72 at-bats with 13 runs, two home runs, 21 RBIs, and one steal), while striking out only seven times.

Shortstops

Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colt Emerson, Seattle Mariners

The wait for Emerson to arrive in the majors is going to take longer than expected based on his play over his first 13 games at AAA (.265 over 49 at-bats with five runs, one home run, five RBIs, and two steals). His strikeout rate (34.7%) is out of line for a top prospect.

George Lombard, New York Yankees

Eight games into his 2026 AA season, Lombard is already knocking on the AAA door. He has 15 hits over his first 32 at-bats with 10 runs, two home runs, six RBIs, and two stolen bases while striking out five times. Last season, Lombard was overmatched at the same level (.215/68/8/36/24 over 391 at-bats).

Outfielders

Washington Nationals center fielder Dylan Crews (3) rounds past third base against the New York Mets during the fifth inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dylan Crews, Washington Nationals

Over his last 10 games at AAA, Crews has 13 hits over 40 at-bats (.325) with eight runs, two home runs, six RBIs, and two steals. He took six walks over this span, with 12 strikeouts. The Nationals have given eight starts in center field and six in right field. Crews is getting closer to a call-up, once the combination of Jacob Young (.265/8/2/7/1 over 49 at-bats) and Joey Wiemer (.364/9/2/4 over 33 at-bats) ride off into the sunset.

Jasson Dominguez, New York Yankees

Dominguez slowed down over his last five games (3-for-15 with three runs and four steals), but he continues to be on a path to New York once an opportunity opens up. He’s batting .333 over his first 42 at-bats with 12 runs, two home runs, five RBIs, and eight steals while taking 12 walks with eight Ks.

Ryan Waldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks

Heading into Wednesday night, Waldschmidt picked up the pace with his bat over his last six games (10-for-23 with six runs, two home runs, five RBIs, and one steal). Over 82 games at AA and AAA, he has looked the part of a top prospect (.310/69/11/47/20 over 310 at-bats). The struggles of Alek Thomas in Arizona (.122 over 49 at-bats with four runs, no home runs, five RBIs, and three steals) suggest an outfield change could be coming for the Diamondbacks.

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