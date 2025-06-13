How Aaron Civale Trade Impacts His Fantasy Baseball Value
The drama with right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale and the Milwaukee Brewers is coming to an end.
A day after Civale requested a trade, the Brewers obliged, agreeing to send the right-hander to the Chicago White Sox according to The New York Post's Jon Heyman.
ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the Brewers will receive first baseman Andrew Caughn in return. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy added that the Brewers also agreed to send the White Sox cash to "offset the salary differences" between the two players.
How Chicago White Sox Trade Will Help Aaron Civale's Fantasy Baseball Value
It's been a less than ideal last couple days with Civale and the Brewers.
Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy announced Wednesday the team planned to move the veteran right-hander to the bullpen to make room for top prospect Jacob Misiorowski in the rotation. Murphy acknowledged that Civale was not pleased with the decision. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported Thursday that Civale requested to be traded.
Landing with the White Sox isn't ideal for any starting pitcher. But the trade is positive for Civale fantasy managers because the right-hander will now mostly keep the fantasy value he previously possessed with the Brewers.
Civale wasn't going to have any fantasy value in Milwaukee's bullpen. He's also now an option in AL-only formats.
In five starts this season, Civale is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA. He also has a 1.364 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 22 innings. While the veteran is not pitching great, his demotion to the bullpen wasn't really performance driven.
With the White Sox, Civale should continue to post similar numbers in the ERA, WHIP and strikeout categories. Over 122 MLB appearances in his career, all of which have been starts, Civale is 40-37 with a 4.06 ERA, 1.206 WHIP and 595 strikeouts in 658.1 innings.
In Chicago, it will just be more difficult for Civale to win games because of the team around him.
The key thing for Civale fantasy managers to keep in mind, though, is the right-hander is likely to be on the move again before the MLB trade deadline passes.
The White Sox again have the worst record in the American League this season and are on pace to lose 108 games. Civale celebrated his 30th birthday on June 12 and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
Chicago isn't trading for Civale to be a rental player for half a season. The White Sox are likely planning to flip the right-hander to a contender before the MLB trade deadline.
Another looming trade makes Civale's fantasy value a little uncertain. But given his unhappiness with the move to the bullpen in Milwaukee, a contender isn't going to acquire Civale to be a reliever. The 30-year-old is going to be a starter wherever he finishes the 2025 season.
If it's with a team that wins more games than the White Sox, which is almost every team in the league, then his value could rise with another trade this summer.