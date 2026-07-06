Braxton Ashcraft Among 4 Fantasy Baseball Stars Snubbed in All-Star Voting

MLB All-Star Voting is not perfect. Stars will miss the opportunity to achieve the honor of starting, or even to play or earn in the game. It is unfortunate, but the process often becomes a popularity contest. That is how it simply goes. In particular, 5 high-level MLB players and fantasy baseball assets will miss out on what they deserve. Who are they?

1B, Willson Contreras (Red Sox)

Fantasy Baseball Ranking: C2

Average: .284

OBP: .378

SLG: .542

HR: 20

RBI: 59

Contreras lost the 1st baseman job to Nick Kurtz of the Athletics. No surprise here, given that Kurtz is widely hailed as one of baseball's top hitters. However, Contreras did not even gain a reserve entry. This is not at all due to his current suspension, as it does not apply to eligibility. He catches the short end of this stick, especially surprising because he plays for a bigger-market team in Boston.

OF, James Wood (Nationals)

Fantasy Baseball Ranking: OF2

Average: .266

OBP: .393

SLG: .533

HR: 23

RBI: 56

Wood will be at the All-Star Game in Philadelphia. He will not do so as a starter. Wood is arguably the best hitter in the MLB, and definitely in the NL. Brandon Marsh, Juan Soto, and Andy Pages have won the starting jobs in the outfield, proving how voting is a popularity contest. The Phillies, Mets, and Dodgers are among the MLB's top fan bases.

OF, Bryan Reynolds (Pirates)

Fantasy Baseball Ranking: OF10

Average: .282

OBP: .393

SLG: .474

HR: 13

RBI: 56

Reynolds is a notch behind the likes of Wood and Juan Soto; however, he is a snub to not even earn a reserve spot in the All-Star Game. Reynolds has a plus-23 Batting Run Value. He was apparently not voted as a top-6 outfielder in the NL, adding to the idea that playing for a small-market team in Pittsburgh will knock your award-winning ability.

SP, Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates)

Fantasy Baseball Ranking: SP4

ERA: 3.24

WHIP: 1.10

K/9: 10.16

W-L: 9-3

IP: 108.1

Ashcraft is the biggest snub of the entire All-Star Voting process. He is outperforming his cohort, Paul Skenes. Nine starting pitchers earned All-Star honors, and Ashcraft was not among them.

It is with strong speculation that if Ashcraft were on the Dodgers or Mets, he would be playing in the game. He is hurt, as was Reynolds, while playing for a small-market team. Ashcraft is 8th in NL Cy Young odds, as of July 6.

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