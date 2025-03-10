Fantasy Baseball: Breakout and Sleeper Outfielders With Power & Speed
These five sleeper and breakout candidates in the outfield heading into the 2025 fantasy baseball season have the perfect blend of power and speed that could help you dominate your competition.
Breakout Stud: Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers
His 2024 stats projected over 550 at-bats came to 82 runs, 18 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases. He finished the season ranked 62nd in FPGscore (0.43) while outperforming his rookie expectations in speed.
Langford is a bet-on-the-come player, but one must believe in his ceiling, not his shortfalls in some rookie metrics. I expect him to bat third for the Rangers once his bat heats up, pointing to higher outputs in counting stats. I see a .300/100/30/100/20 player, making Langford a player to fight for in drafts in 2025.
