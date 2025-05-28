Should Fantasy Baseball Owners Add Chase Burns Over Bubba Chandler & Andrew Painter?
While fantasy managers anxiously await the arrivals of Bubba Chandler and Andrew Painter, it’s Chase Burns who’s making the most noise on the fast track to the big leagues. With dominant showings in Double-A and a polished arsenal of power pitches, the Reds' top prospect is positioning himself as an impact arm for 2025.
Chase Burns Fantasy Baseball Outlook
With the fantasy market pining for Bubba Chandler and Andrew Painter to be called up, Burns looks poised to beat both players to the majors. His first professional season began with success at High A, where he posted a 3.09 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 11.2 strikeouts over 11.2 innings.
The Reds promoted him to AA in late April, and his right arm has shined over all six starts. Burns allowed only one run in each matchup, leading to a 1.86 ERA and 0.83 WHIP over 29.0 innings. Over this span, he’s demonstrated elite command (three walks) with electric strikeouts (45), highlighted by his last start (one run, three hits, no walks, and 10 strikeouts over five innings).
In his final season in college (Wake Forest), Burns went 10-1 with a 2.70 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 191 strikeouts over 100.0 innings. His strikeout rate (17.2%) was a significant factor in Cincinnati drafting him second overall in 2024, behind Travis Bazzana.
Burns features a triple-digit fastball, supported by an electric slider with a developing curveball and changeup. The Reds should push him to about 130.0 innings, which leaves about 90.0 innings left in his holster for 2025 or 18 five-inning starts.
When Cincinnati needs another starter in the majors, Burns should be on speed dial. He checks many winning boxes, giving the Reds a future difference-maker arm to pair with the rising Hunter Greene. The “gas” price tag is rising for the Big Red machine, thanks to the development of their new flamethrower.