Fantasy Baseball Finds Early Sleepers' To Keep An Eye On During Spring Training

Spring Training has arrived, and though many of us see our snow-filled driveways, the MLB is making strides down in the sunshine of Florida and Arizona. Though we lack too many big names swinging their bats yet, especially with the World Baseball Classic, we can check out the stars that are looking to make early strides. If we fantasy baseball players identify early risers, we may just be able to draft sleepers that others overlook. Here is our week one in review.

Brady House (3B), Nationals

House is a former first-round pick for the Nationals, and this season, he will start at 3rd base. House only played 72 major league games in his 2025 debut, but if he lives up to expectations, he can be a deep sleeper. House has already smashed two home runs in two spring training at-bats.

Munetaka Murakami (1B), White Sox

The Japanese import plans for big things in his debut season are becoming apparent. Murakami has 10 plate appearances while batting .400 in spring training. Murakami is slotted to bat 4th in the White Sox lineup, and he very well can become a big-time sleeper.

O'Neill Cruz (OF), Pirates

Fans expect a big comeback season for Cruz before unrest really begins to set in, and trade rumors rise. He batted just .200 in 2025, but Cruz enters spring training in amazing shape, and in two games, Cruz is batting .333 with two stolen bases. Perhaps he may be a breakout player this season?

Rhett Lowder (SP), Reds

The Reds have a great problem with their rotation. This depth chart appears to be deep, like very deep. Rumors have begun to spin that the Reds may field a six-man rotation, and perhaps the biggest name to join that might be Rhett Lowder. The top prospect seems ready to make his debut as soon as the first week of the season. In his spring training debut, Lowder struck out four of his six outs. He surely has upside higher than most of the Reds' rotation and is certainly a dynasty stash.

Ryan Weathers (SP), Yankees

Ryan Weathers with a 99.8 MPH strikeout. He has never thrown a pitch that fast in his MLB career pic.twitter.com/0gN2GGUdB5 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) February 25, 2026

The Yankees made sure to sign Weathers this offseason round out their rotation amid injuries to much of their depth chart. So far, Weathers is dazzling fans by having clocked a 99.8 mph fastball. In Weathers' last two seasons with the Marlins, he recorded sub-4.00 ERAs with consistently increasing strikeout rates. Players seem to improve naturally with the Yankees, making Weathers an intriguing name.

There is much yet to be seen in spring training, as we are not even in March yet. However, these are names to keep an eye on as the weeks go on.

