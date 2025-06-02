Fantasy Baseball Hitters Injury Report Today
Staying on top of injuries around Major League Baseball is a tiring task. We are here to help.
Several key MLB hitters received injury updates over the weekend. Let's go through the major ones:
Kyle Tucker, Outfielder, Chicago Cubs
The Cubs right fielder sustained a jammed right ring finger while attempting to steal a base Sunday versus the Cincinnati Reds. Tucker left the game and underwent X-rays.
Fortunately, the X-rays were negative for any structural damage to Tucker's finger. Tucker is likely to get extra rest early this week, but Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters it would be "at most, a day or two."
That's great news. Tucker is slashing .284/.394/.524 with 26 extra-base hits, 39 RBI and 44 runs scored in 59 games this season. He leads the MLB with 269 plate appearances.
Yordan Alvarez, Designated Hitter, Houston Astros
Alvarez managers aren't nearly as fortunate as Tucker's.
The Astros slugger has already missed a month, and then on Saturday, Houston general manager Dana Brown told reporters after Alvarez took batting practice that day that Alvarez has a "very small fracture" in his right hand.
Brown added that the broken bone is 60 percent healed and that the Astros top hitter would return "sooner than later." That's the good news. The bad news the club is shutting down Alvarez from swinging and there is no definitive timetable for his return.
Alvarez has been out since May 2 because of a muscle strain in his right hand.
Mookie Betts, Shortstop, Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers shortstop has avoided the injured list over the weekend despite his fractured toe. That continues to be the case early this week.
Betts fractured the tip of one of his left toes while walking to the bathroom in the dark at his house Wednesday night. He didn't play at all over the weekend.
But MLB.com's Sonja Chen reported Betts was able to wear closed-toed shoes for the first time Sunday. Betts and manager Dave Roberts "are confident" the shortstop will return to the lineup in the next couple days.
Betts is hitting .254 with a .742 OPS this season. He has eight home runs, 31 RBI and 42 runs scored in 234 plate appearances.
Giancarlo Stanton, Designated Hitter, New York Yankees
The Yankees slugger has yet to play this season but was initially expected to possibly return from his elbow injuries during the final week of May. That didn't happen, though, and fantasy managers will have to keep waiting.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Stanton is not likely to come off the IL this week. It's not exactly clear now when Stanton could return or what rehab assignment he might have to complete before coming off the IL. Stanton took at-bats at the Yankees' complex in Tampa over the weekend.
The good news is fantasy managers should already have a backup plan for Stanton since he hasn't played yet this season. But managers who drafted him probably want his power back in the lineup.
He hit 27 homers and posted 72 RBI with a .475 slugging percentage in 417 at-bats last season.
Bryce Harper, First Baseman, Philadelphia Phillies
It's been nearly a week since Harper took a 95 mph fastball from Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider to the elbow. Harper has missed five games since the hit by pitch.
The Phillies first baseman said Friday that he hoped to avoid the IL, and that now appears very likely. Philadelphia doesn't play Monday, and then Harper is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Harper is slashing .267/.375/.450 with eight home runs, 33 RBI and 30 runs in 240 plate appearances this season.