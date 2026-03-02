Fantasy Baseball Hitting and Pitching Busts Feature Pete Crow-Armstrong Plus 3 Others

Your MLB Draft(s) are right around the corner as baseball season begins its season swing. It is our goal to guide you to excellence on draft day, finding sleepers and busts across the current fantasy baseball ADP. Not all MLB players are expectations, and today, we come in with multiple prime bust candidates that we wish you to avoid drafting.

SP - Spencer Strider

ADP: P35

Strider returns from a UCL injury, putting him out for 2025. Drafting him coming off an injury is a risky move. Strider has been known to average a fastball in the high-90's. Reports have suggested that his current fastball speed is 92.7 MPH. It has been a long while since Strider was in his prime in 2023. Since then, he had lagged with 25 starts and a high-4.00 combined ERA.

SP - Hunter Greene

ADP: P12

Greene strikes us by having a reliever's arsenal. If Greene is not pinpoint on his pitches, he can quickly falter to his already-bad Exit Velocity Ranking (19th Percentile). Greene works a 99 MPH four-seam fastball 54% of the time and a 90 MPH slider 35% of the time. Even when good, the Reds are not. Wins may lack in categorical formats.

This arsenal does not run deep enough to have confidence in reward over risk. Greene played just 19 games in 2025, and with his velocity, an injury is very likely to pop up for the young pitcher. There is seemingly no escaping Tommy John and/or a UCL injury.

1B/DH - Kyle Schwarber

ADP: H18

Schwarber is coming off the very best offensive season of his career. Schwarber pulled out a +43.6 offensive ting, expecting him to meet that output again in 2026 is very optimistic. The law of averages would suggest Schwaber comes down to earth, and the offensive rating cuts itself in half. The man is a boom-or-bust home run hitter. He is likely not a top-20 offensive player as his career offensive rating is about 14.0, or one-third of last year's mark.

OF - Pete Crow-Armstrong

ADP: H25

The question to ask here is: how good is Pete Crow-Armstrong? In the second half of the MLB season, his output ranked among the worst in the MLB. His first half saved face, leaving his offensive rating at 13.6.

Credit is due to Crow-Armstrong for his elite defense. He had a very high defensive rating of 17.4 and 13.5 back in 2024. In fantasy baseball, that matters less than his offense. Crow-Armstrong was negative in offensive rating in 2023 and 2024, and so we have to wonder if he can be trusted. His offense has really been good for less than 20% of his career.

