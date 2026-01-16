Fantasy Baseball Impact: Bo Bichette Signs Surprise 3-Year Deal with Mets

The New York Mets made a splash today, and it was not for Kyle Tucker. In a bit of a surprise, the Mets signed Bo Bichette to a 3-Year $126 Million deal. The Mets finally add themselves a hitter to fill the void left by Pete Alonso. This will now also shift the Fantasy Baseball value of many impacted items. That is where we put our focus today, so let's dive in.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

The Mets will have a new core of hitters that include Franicsco Lindor, Juan Soto and Bo Bichette. Per Fangraphs, Bichette will project to hit 3rd in the lineup. This is a common spot for Bichette, who commonly batted in the 3-and-4 holes.

As per Statcast's Park Factor, Citi Field ranks 19th in the MLB, compared to Rogers Centre's 14th ranking. This all makes it that Bichette should maintain his Fantasy Baseball valuation of his past. In 2025, Bichette was the SS10. We can expect around the same as a Met.

The rest of this Mets roster will be generally unaffected. Bichette slots into a spot that was previously held often by Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso. All Bichette does here is fill the void that had been left. It is a plug-and-play.

The Blue Jays, however, lost out of resigning Bichette, and gaining Tucker. Their lineup will now feature a top four of George Springer, Addison Barger, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Anthony Santander. We can sit here and say that Santander trends up, but this lineup could be volatile. Time will tell. Stay tuned closer to the MLB season for our rankings.

Projecting the Mets 2026 Lineup/Field

As we had stated, Bichette will slot into the 3-spot in the lineup, most likely. Their lineup will now look as:

1. Francisco Lindor, SS

2. Juan Soto, RF

3. Bo Bichette, 3B

4. Jorge Polanco, 1B

5. Marcus Siemien, 2B

6. Brett Baty, DH

7. Franicsco Alvarez, C

8. Carson Benge, LF

9. Tyrone Taylor, CF



These projections are all per Fangraphs

The lineup will have volatility, but in the back-half. The top-3 should remain as is for much of the year. As for players like Alvarez and Baty, they can move up, and down this lineup pending their performances.

Infielder Bo Bichette and the New York Mets are in agreement on a three-year, $126 million contract, sources tell ESPN.



After losing the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, the Mets pivot quickly and get one of the best players left on the market. @WillSammon was first on the deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 16, 2026

No sooner did the Mets lose out on Kyle Tucker, they went on and signed Bichette. This is a bit of a surprise, but it went down in the form of a 3-Year Deal. He will add a much needed bat to the core of this Mets lineup. A void left by Nimmo and Alonso is now filled, somewhat.

As of yesterday, Bichette was on a short-list to be signed by the Mets. Per Kalshi, Bichette had a 7% to be signed by the Mets up until they lost out on Kyle Tucker. He soon shot up to 19% and in the snap of a finger, he was signed late this morning.

