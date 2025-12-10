Fantasy Baseball Impact of Pete Alonso’s 5-Year Deal With The Baltimore Orioles

As a selfish Boston Red Sox fan, I’m disappointed that Pete Alonso signed with a division rival (Baltimore Orioles – $155 million for five seasons), but I’m incredibly excited for him to get paid after the New York Mets slighted him last season.

Orioles, 1B Pete Alonso reportedly agree to 5-year deal, per multiple reports including MLB's @Feinsand. pic.twitter.com/joQjttQhXG — MLB (@MLB) December 10, 2025

Pete Alonso's 2025 Campaign

Alonso is a foundation middle-of-the-order bat who has only missed 10 games over the past five seasons. Over this span, he hit .253 while averaging 89 runs, 39 home runs, and 111 RBIs. Alonso even chipped in with 16 steals. His walk rate (9.5) has been favorable since 2020, while his strikeout rate (21.8) has been about league-average.

Where Does Alonso Fit in with the Baltimore Orioles?

Baltimore has a developing lead-off bat (Jackson Holliday), and Gunnar Henderson brings elite upside. The presence of Alonso gives the Orioles protection behind their developing young players. In addition, their lineup has depth in power behind him in the batting order, highlighted by the trade for OF Taylor Ward.

If Adley Rutschman can regain his previous expected ceiling in power and batting average, Baltimore has the offensive talent to rank highly in runs, home runs, and RBIs.

On the downside for the Orioles, their starting rotation may have more risk than reward unless Trevor Rogers' fantastic finish to last season was for real.

Pete Alonso's Fantasy Baseball Value Is On The Rise

Pete Alonso’s move to Baltimore is a win for both the Orioles’ lineup and fantasy managers hoping for a power anchor with elite RBI upside. Surrounded by young stars like Holliday, Henderson, and Rutschman—plus newfound depth behind him—Alonso is positioned for one of the most productive environments of his career.

While questions remain about Baltimore’s pitching stability, nothing about this move dampens Alonso’s fantasy ceiling; in fact, it enhances it. I expect Alonso to hit 40+ home runs this year with a run at 120+ RBIs. His batting average could also surprise in his switch to the American League East.

