Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft From 1.02: Managers Need To Target Shohei Ohtani

The start of the MLB season is just around the corner and some of baseball’s top performers are ramping up efforts ahead of Opening Day. Fantasy baseball managers have their sights set on upcoming drafts for their respective leagues, eyeing last year’s top performers in the first round of fantasy drafts.

Managers selecting near the bottom of the first round will be forced into some tough decisions, while those who manage to land one of the top selections will have their pick of MVP candidates and All-Stars alike. Near the top of the draft, players like Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge or Bobby Witt Jr. will likely fall off the board within the top five picks.

Such players will anchor teams for the upcoming season, while the decision in the second round becomes much more difficult in leagues with snake draft formats. Managers picking near the top of the draft will have a long wait to their second pick, making the first selection that much more paramount.

Here’s a look at a mock draft selection from the No. 2 overall selection, with plenty of talent remaining on the board:

Fantasy Baseball Managers Should Target Shohei Ohtani With The No. 2 Pick

Managers with the No. 2 overall pick will secure one of two players: Judge or Ohtani. To this point of draft season, Judge has emerged as the favorite to be selected with the top pick in fantasy drafts. Considering Judge’s ADP, Ohtani is likely to fall to the second pick more often than not.

Though managers will miss out on last year’s AL MVP, they’ll land the three-time reigning MVP in the National League, coming off his second World Series title. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar dominated throughout the 2025 season from an offensive standpoint, setting career-high marks with his power from the plate, a trend that could continue in 2026.

OH MY GOODNESS 😳



SHOHEI OHTANI HAS TIED THIS GAME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YFaWua02wC — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 15, 2026

Ohtani hit at an efficient .282 clip in 2025, posting an OBP of .392 over 611 at-bats in 2025. He notched 172 hits, a career-high and MLB-leading 146 runs, 55 home runs, 102 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. Though he was somewhat limited on the mound, he remained notably efficient, adding fantasy value on the defensive end.

He started 14 games on the mound, posting an ERA of 2.87, his best mark since 2022. He posted 62 total strikeouts with a career-low FIP of 1.90. Considering his production, managers can feel confident in sustained output entering the 2026 season as he looks to extend his MVP streak to a fourth consecutive season.

Read More Fantasy On SI News