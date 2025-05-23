MLB PrizePicks (May 23): Seiya Suzuki Headlines Top Targets
Friday is the beginning of what should be a very entertaining holiday weekend in Major League Baseball. To kick off the weekend, I have MLB PrizePicks player prop recommendations for May 23.
Let's dive in!
Clarke Schmidt, New York Yankees, Over 5.5 Strikeouts
With all five predictions, I am hoping for "overs." First, the Yankees right-hander facing the Colorado Rockies.
Schmidt isn't necessarily a strikeout pitcher -- he owns a 8.3 K/9 rate this season. That's down from a 9.8 rate in 16 starts last season.
But I'm playing the matchup here. The Rockies lead the MLB with 488 strikeouts in 50 games this season. Even at hitter-friendly Coors Field, Schmidt has a great chance to rack up six punchouts.
Schmidt has also reached six strikeouts in three of his past five outings.
Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs, Over 0.5 Home Runs
Fantasy managers usually want their hitters to avoid Cincinnati Reds starter Hunter Greene. But Greene isn't a concern with Suzuki.
The Cubs designated hitter is 6-for-13 with two homers in his career versus Greene. Suzuki already has 12 home runs this season and leads the National League with 43 RBI.
Suzuki is on pace for a career high in home runs. He most recently went deep versus the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.
Nick Pivetta, San Diego Padres & Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves, Over 12.5 Combined Strikeouts
The Padres have struck out the fewest times in the MLB this season. But it's hard to bet against Sale, who has registered at least eight punchouts in each of his past four outings.
During that stretch, Sale has averaged nine strikeouts per start and owns a 12.3 K/9 rate.
Even if Sale has a mundane strikeout night, Pivetta could lead PrizePick players to a win with this pick. Pivetta has a 10 K/9 rate this season and had seven strikeouts in six innings during his last outing.
The Braves lineup is middle of the road in strikeouts this season.
Ryan O'Hearn, Baltimore Orioles, Over 1.5 Strikeouts
Continuing the strikeout theme, O'Hearn could be in for a long night based on his history against Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito.
In 26 plate appearances, O'Hearn is 4-for-25 with 10 strikeouts versus Giolito in his career. O'Hearn had a great Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers, going 4-for-6 with a double and two RBI. But he had a pair of two-strikeout games earlier in the week.
Just make sure O'Hearn is in the lineup Friday night. The Orioles and Red Sox play a double header, which could mean an unusual starting lineup in the second game.
Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Over 1.5 Hits
The Pirates outfielder has also struck out a fair amount in his career versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. However, Reynolds has also made plenty of contact, going 12-for-31 (.387) with three extra-base hits versus the right-hander.
Reynolds has experienced a very slow start to the 2025 campaign. That makes him a somewhat risky play Friday night.
But he went 2-for-3 with two doubles in the series opener with Milwaukee on Thursday.