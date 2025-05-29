Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Andrew Painter, Bubba Chandler Lead Week 10 Pitchers
As the fantasy baseball season heats up, several high-upside arms are making noise in the minors and on rehab assignments, with potential MLB promotions on the horizon. From Andrew Painter’s dominant AAA outing to Brandon Woodruff nearing a return, savvy managers should keep these names on their radar for a second-half boost.
Starting Pitchers
Andrew Painter, Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies gave Painter his fifth AAA start on Thursday afternoon, and he pitched five shutout innings with two runs, five hits, one walk, and five strikeouts while tossing 81 pitches. Over his 28.1 combined innings in the minors (A and AAA), he posted a 3.18 ERA, 1.129 WHIP, and 32 strikeouts. His fastball sat between 95.0 and 96.5 mph on most of his pitches.
Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers
Over his eight rehab starts, the Brewers have jockeyed Woodruff between High A and AAA. He opened May with three starts at Nashville, leading to a 2.38 ERA, 1.324 WHIP, and .279 BAA over 11.1 innings with 12 strikeouts. Milwaukee dropped him down in class in his last outing (no runs, five hits, no walks, and seven strikeouts) while tossing a season-high 71 pitches. Woodruff is closer to returning to the Brewers’ starting rotation.
Bubba Chandler, Pittsburgh Pirates
In his last start at AAA (5/24), Chandler battled his command again (walks over 6.1 innings – 13 in his previous four starts covering 18.1 innings), but he only allowed two runs and one hit with five strikeouts. The Pirates have given him 10 starts at AAA, resulting in a 2.27 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 61 strikeouts over 43.2 innings. Pittsburgh has him lined up to start on May 30th at AAA.
Eury Perez, Miami Marlins
The Marlins pushed Perez to 68 pitches in his second outing at AAA. He allowed no runs, one hit, and one walk over five innings with four strikeouts. His fastball (98.0 mph) was a season high. Perez has a 1.96 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 23 strikeouts over 18.1 innings between A and AAA. Miami should promote him to the majors soon.
Joe Boyle, Tampa Bay Rays
The excitement of Boyle helping the Rays was slowed down after leaving his last outing after two innings (no runs, three walks, and three strikeouts). His fastball was down to 95.6 mph, compared to 98.1 this season. Tampa suggested that Boyle didn’t come out of his previous start due to an injury, which should be a positive sign for his future fantasy value.
JR Ritchie, Atlanta Braves
AJ Smith-Shawver left his start on Thursday (5/29) after 2.2 innings due to being hit on his right calf by a batted ball. He appeared to escape a significant injury, but the Braves may need a replacement for him in his next start.
Ritchie regained his High A form (1.30 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts over 41.2 innings) in his second start at AA. He allowed two runs, three hits, and a walk over 6.1 innings with five strikeouts while throwing 87 pitches.
In the past, Atlanta has demonstrated a willingness to promote pitchers from AA, and Ritchie is expected to pitch on Thursday in one of their two games against Chattanooga, putting him on the same rotation time as Smith-Shawver.