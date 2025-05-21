Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Jac Caglianone Powers Through AA, Eyes MLB Debut
In his first season in the Royals’ system after getting drafted sixth overall in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft, Caglianone dominated over his 152 at-bats at AA (.322/32/9/43/2). His walk rate (10.9) graded well, and he minimized the damage in strikeouts (21.1%). Kansas City promoted him to AAA this week, where he went 1-for-4 in his first game on Tuesday night.
Jac Caglianone Double-A & College Baseball Success
Caglianone was a power beast over his final two seasons at Florida in college. He hit .368 with 157 runs, 68 home runs, 162 RBI, and eight stolen bases over 530 at-bats. His best success came in 2024 (.419/83/35/72/4 over 248), highlighted by an excellent approach (58 walks and 26 strikeouts).
Over his last 25 games at AA, Caglianone batted .378 with 20 runs, six home runs, 29 RBIs, and two stolen bases over 98 at-bats. He took 12 walks while striking out 21 times.
At 6’5” and 250 lbs., Caglianone brings easy power but tends to have a lower flyball rate (28.3 in the minors). The Royals have given him 27 games at first base and seven in the outfield this season.
Jac Caglianone Path To The Majors And Fantasy Baseball Relevance
Drew Waters has been starting in right field for Kansas City. He’s hitting .273 over 110 at-bats with 15 runs, one home run, nine RBIs, and three steals. In addition, the Royals also have an opening in the lineup at DH, where Caglianone would be an easy upgrade on days when Salvador Perez is behind the plate.’
Based on his progress at AA, Caglianone would only need a couple of weeks of success at AAA before getting his ticket to the majors.