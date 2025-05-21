Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Jac Caglianone Powers Through AA, Eyes MLB Debut

Jac Caglianone is tearing up the minors in his first pro season—after a dominant AA run, the Royals' top prospect is now just a short stop away from impacting fantasy baseball rosters.

Shawn Childs

The Kansas City Royals draft Jac Caglianone as the sixth pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum.
The Kansas City Royals draft Jac Caglianone as the sixth pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

In his first season in the Royals’ system after getting drafted sixth overall in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft, Caglianone dominated over his 152 at-bats at AA (.322/32/9/43/2). His walk rate (10.9) graded well, and he minimized the damage in strikeouts (21.1%). Kansas City promoted him to AAA this week, where he went 1-for-4 in his first game on Tuesday night.

Jac Caglianone Double-A & College Baseball Success

Caglianone was a power beast over his final two seasons at Florida in college. He hit .368 with 157 runs, 68 home runs, 162 RBI, and eight stolen bases over 530 at-bats. His best success came in 2024 (.419/83/35/72/4 over 248), highlighted by an excellent approach (58 walks and 26 strikeouts). 

Over his last 25 games at AA, Caglianone batted .378 with 20 runs, six home runs, 29 RBIs, and two stolen bases over 98 at-bats. He took 12 walks while striking out 21 times.

At 6’5” and 250 lbs., Caglianone brings easy power but tends to have a lower flyball rate (28.3 in the minors). The Royals have given him 27 games at first base and seven in the outfield this season. 

Jac Caglianone Path To The Majors And Fantasy Baseball Relevance

Drew Waters has been starting in right field for Kansas City. He’s hitting .273 over 110 at-bats with 15 runs, one home run, nine RBIs, and three steals. In addition, the Royals also have an opening in the lineup at DH, where Caglianone would be an easy upgrade on days when Salvador Perez is behind the plate.’

Based on his progress at AA, Caglianone would only need a couple of weeks of success at AAA before getting his ticket to the majors. 

More Fantasy News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/MLB