Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Marcelo Mayer Headlines Top Infielders
As the fantasy baseball season rolls on, several prospects are turning heads with hot streaks and breakout performances. From Kyle Teel’s torrid run at AAA to Marcelo Mayer's steady production, the race for MLB opportunities is heating up.
Catchers
Kyle Teel, Chicago White Sox
At AAA, Teel is riding a 18-game hitting streak (21-for-63 with 10 runs, one home run, 10 RBIs, and two stolen bases). Over this span, he took 10 walks while striking out 14 times. He now has 246 at-bats of experience at AAA (.264/45/6/39/7).
The White Sox haven’t gotten much production out of Edgar Quero over his first 87 at-bats (.264/6/0/10), but his 2024 minor league profile (.280 over 350 at-bats with 41 runs, 16 home runs, and 70 RBIs), between AA and AAA, suggested a better bat.
The catching position in Chicago will be in flux until one bat seizes their lead role. I could see Teel called up soon, at the expense of Matt Thaiss. In addition, Korey Lee is trying his best to get back to the majors (eight-game hitting streak at AAA – 11-for-32 with six runs, one home run, and five RBIs).
Luis Campusano, San Diego Padres
Sometimes when writing about prospects, I feel like I’m whipping my horse down the home stretch in the Kentucky Derby. I want my horse to perform, but I can’t control his outcome or major league opportunity.
Campusano played well over his last eight games at AAA (10-for-31 with three runs, three home runs, eight RBIs, and a stolen base) after a minimal trip (0-for-6 with four walks) to San Diego. Over 34 games in the minors, he’s hitting .317 with 25 runs, nine home runs, 25 RBIs, and two steals over 120 at-bats.
First Basemen
Shay Whitcomb, Houston Astros
Whitcomb leads all first basemen in the Pacific Coast League in home runs (13). His bat heated up last week over a five-game hitting streak (11-for-23 with 10 runs, five home runs, 10 RBIs, and two stolen bases), but he hasn’t had a hit since (0-for-18 with a run, one RBI, and one steal.
Over the past two seasons at AAA, Whitcomb is hitting .280 with 101 runs, 38 home runs, 121 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases over 586 at-bats. Houston played him at 1B (11), 2B (1), 3B (7), SS (3), and OF (20) this year.
Bryce Eldridge, San Francisco Giants
Over his last seven games at AA, Eldridge went 9-for-26 with three runs, three home runs, and six RBIs. He missed the start of this season with a left wrist injury. The Giants drafted him 16th overall in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft. Eldridge hit .288 over the past two seasons (531 at-bats) in the minors with 87 runs, 28 home runs, 105 RBIs, and six stolen bases. He walked 11.1% of the time with some work to do with his strikeout rate (25.8). The Giants should promote him soon to AAA.
Second Base
Max Anderson, Detroit Tigers
Anderson is trying his best to get a promotion to AAA. Heading into Thursday, he has a 13-game hitting streak (18-for-53 with six runs, two home runs, and 11 RBIs). Over his three years in the minors, Anderson hit .282 with 104 runs, 20 home runs, 129 RBIs, and four stolen bases over 777 at-bats.
His bat showed growth in his final season at Nebraska (.414/51/21/70 over 244 at-bats), leading to drafting Anderson in the second round in 2023.
Anthony Seigler, Milwaukee Brewers
After two dull seasons at AA in batting average (.209), Seigler had been a much better player this year at AAA (.281/19/6/19/10 over 114 at-bats). His counting stats (114 runs, 23 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 45 stolen bases) over his last 687 at-bats add up to a much better player. He also had strength in his walk rate (17.2) with a favorable strikeout rate (17.8).
Third Basemen
Otto Kemp, Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies would love to find a way to get Kemp to the majors. His hot streak at AAA continued last week (seven-game hitting streak – 10-for-29 with six runs, one home run, four RBIs, and three steals). He was also hit by five pitches over this span. Kemp is hitting .328 for the year with 38 runs, 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, and nine stolen bases (14 HBP) over 177 at-bats.
Nick Loftin, Kansas City Royals
The journeyman profile of Loftin has been on the rise this year at AAA. Over his first 40 games, he’s taken 39 walks with success with his bat (.295 over 139 at-bats with 27 runs, four home runs, 24 RBIs, and 12 steals). Loftin went 14-for-42 over his last 12 games (13 runs, two home runs, 13 RBIs, and four stolen bases).
Shortstops
Marcelo Mayer, Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox have shifted Mayer to second base at AAA recently, with the goal of getting him to Boston quicker. They are also working on moving Kristian Campbell to first base. Mayer’s bat faded over his last 10 games (7-for-39 with seven runs, one home run, six RBIs, and one steal).
Even if Mayer gets a promotion to Boston, there will be some early struggles.
Ryan Ritter, Colorado Rockies
Over his last seven games, Ritter has been on fire at AAA (15-for-31 with 10 runs, one home run, and 10 RBIs). The Rockies gave him playing time at A, High A, AA, and AAA over the past three seasons, leading to a .276 batting average over 914 at-bats with 181 runs, 39 home runs, 142 RBIs, and 39 stolen bases. On the downside, he struck out 25.9% of the time.