Fantasy Baseball: Be Excited, But Don't Expect the Same Ronald Acuña Jr.
He's back. Former National League MVP winner Ronald Acuña Jr. will make his long-awaited return from a second ACL tear in four years.
Acuña is projected to be in the Atlanta Braves starting lineup Friday night against the San Diego Padres.
More than likely, Acuña will bat in his usual leadoff spot. Outfielder Alex Verdugo was servicable for fantasy managers and the Braves in that spot for a short time this season, but getting Acuña back is a huge boost. He will elevate the fantasy value of every hitter in the Braves order.
Fantasy managers who stashed Acuña at the start of the 2025 season will be getting back a player who registered the first 40/70 season in MLB history two years ago. Acuña had 41 home runs and 73 steals while posting a .337 batting average in 2023.
During his rehab stint this month, the outfielder went 6-for-15 (.400) with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
A return of a player with that kind of production potential would have any fantasy manager giddy. But it's key to temper any high expectations.
In 2022, Acuña returned from a right ACL tear at the end of May. Upon his return, he needed regular rest and wasn't the same player from before the injury.
Prior to the right ACL tear in 2021, Acuña slashed .283/.394/.596 with 24 home runs and 17 steals. He had 29 steals during 2022, but Acuña's other numbers were significantly lower -- .266/.351/.413 slash line with 15 home runs.
Acuña had more home runs and RBI in 2021 than 2022 despite 170 more at-bats during 2022.
The good news for fantasy managers this year is Acuña may have rushed back from his first ACL tear a little too quickly. He returned about nine and a half months after the injury. With his left ACL tear from last season, Acuña is coming back nearly a full year to the day since suffering the ailment.
Hopefully the extra several weeks of recovery will help Acuña be back at full strength right away. But even if that's the case, fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to be the same five-category contributor.
Throughout the offseason, the Braves and Acuña discussed that he isn't likely to take as many risks on the bases in order to preserve his health.
"I'd rather steal 30 and play the whole season as opposed to trying to steal 70, injuring myself and missing the whole year," Acuña said in Spanish in a March interview with ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.
If Acuña returns to be a 30/30 guy, that would be terrific, especially if he can approach those totals in just four months this season.
But fantasy managers should set their expectations low on how much Acuña contributes in the steals category the rest of the summer.
Although fantasy managers would love Acuña to be the all-around contributor he's often been in his career, they shouldn't mind the outfielder and the Braves priortizing his health. He can't help any fantasy lineup if he doesn't avoid another serious injury.