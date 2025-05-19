Fantasy Baseball: Tarik Skubal Vs. Paul Skenes
The major league baseball season is about one-third complete, and the top two aces drafted (Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal) are living up to expectations, except for wins.
Tarik Skubal Fantasy Baseball Value
Skubal opened the year with two below-par games (seven runs, 16 baserunners, and three home runs over 10.2 innings with 10 strikeouts). He delivered beast stats over his next six starts (4-0 with a 0.97 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts over 37.0). His command (one walk) was off the chart elite. Skubal left his last start in the seventh inning with the bases loaded, but the Tigers’ bullpen allowed all his runners to score. He finished the game with one walk and 11 strikeouts, giving him 41 Ks over his last 25.1 innings.
Tarik Skubal 2025 Season Stats:
4-2 with a 2.67 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 71 strikeouts over 54.0 innings.
Paul Skenes Fantasy Baseball Value
From a distance, Skenes has the feel of a pitcher who has underachieved expectations based on being drafted as the first starting pitcher in 2025.
He has one poor showing (five runs over six innings), allowed three home runs in a game, and 11 walks over 17 innings in three starts. Despite this grouping of negatives, he allowed two runs or fewer in eight of his 11 starts while averaging 6.2 innings. And despite throwing his first career complete game of one-run ball, he still suffered a loss in his latest outing.
Paul Skenes 2025 Season Stats:
3-5 with a 2.44 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 62 strikeouts over 62.2 innings.
Skubal plays on a much better team, which invites more wins. His trending command tilts his edge more over Skenes. That is an interesting comparison, as both arms have ace stats with another gear to their games.