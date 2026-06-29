Braxton Ashcraft Tops the 5 Best Two-Start Pitchers This Week in Fantasy Baseball

Whenever a starting pitcher is on the bump on a Monday, that is a great thing for fantasy baseball. Rarely do MLB teams rarel have more than one day off per week. If a pitcher goes on a Monday, he will be pitching twice that week. Those players become ever more valuable in fantasy baseball, which contests matchups from Monday to Sunday. These are the best 2-start pitchers for the week ending July 5.

Trey Yesavage (TOR)

The SP82 in fantasy baseball is on the rise. Yesavage has 11 starts with 3 wins, featuring a 3.56 ERA. Yesavage is averaging 5.1 innings per game, and even better, his xERA is sub-3.00 with a .187 xBA.

Yesavage was originally a Rookie of the Year candidate. He is now plus-6500 for the award, but still showing he is very good despite dealing with an injury earlier this season.

Ranger Suarez (BOS)

Whatever all the issues have become in Boston, Suarez is not one of them. He was certainly a dark-horse Cy Young candidate, and right now, he is plus-3500 to win the award. It is unlikely he does so, but Suarez flashes great baseball, with a 2.83 ERA and a plus-14 Pitching Run Value. Suarez is the SP32 in fantasy baseball and is likely to rise in the weeks to come.

Braxton Ashcraft (PIT)

Ashcraft has picked up the leftovers that Paul Skenes has asked him to eat this season. Skenes is still elite with his own 3.10 ERA, just not quite as dominant as hoped. Second-year Braxton Ashcraft is throwing to a 3.07 ERA, better than Skenes. He also has a 1.09 WHIP and 107 strikeouts in 96.2 innings pitched. The top-10 pitcher in fantasy baseball gets the Phillies on Monday night.

Casey Mize (DET)

It may be nerve-wracking to have Mize going against the Yankees on Monday night, but he shall be started. Mize's ERA is 2.95. He is unfortunately being beaten up not by his opponents, but by his own team. Despite a sub-3.00 ERA, Mize has a record of 2-5. Nonetheless, he is having a career year and he will start 2 games this week,, ending July 5.

Parker Messick (CLE)

The Guardians might have a new ace. Messick, the second-year pitcher, has a 2.67 ERA with a stellar 7- 4 record. Messick has a 15-win season in his sights, and he hopes to add to it on Monday night, when the Guardians are minus-145 betting favorites in hosting the Rangers. Messick in fantasy baseball's SP11 and certainly has become a league-winning asset.

Gage Jump (ATH)

Tread lightly with Jump. The rookie has 6 starts this season with a record of 3-1, an ERA of 2.04, and a plus-10 Pitching Run Value. Why tread lightly? He pitches against the Dodgers on Monday night, who are the MLB's best offense, as we all well know.

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