Fernando Tatis Jr. Fantasy Value Set to Skyrocket in Potential Yankees Deal with Short Porch

Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the most dynamic and electrifying players in baseball, capable of transforming a lineup with his combination of power, speed, and elite on-base skills.

A switch-hitter with five-tool talent, he contributes across all five fantasy categories: home runs, runs, RBI, stolen bases, and batting average, making him a game-changing presence in both real-life and fantasy leagues.

Beyond the stat sheet, Tatis brings a franchise-altering impact, drawing fans, generating excitement, and providing a centerpiece around which a championship contender can build.

With his ability to immediately elevate a team’s performance, acquiring him would require a significant package of talent and resources.

Here’s what it would take for the Yankees to acquire him:

New York Yankees - San Diego Padres MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Yankees Acquire:

OF Fernando Tatis Jr.

Padres Acquire:

OF Jasson Dominguez

OF Spencer Jones

RHP Clarke Schmidt

UTIL Oswaldo Cabrera

Fantasy Impact

Fernando Tatis Jr. → Yankees

Tatis is the superstar centerpiece, coming off a 2025 season of .268 AVG, 25 HR, 71 RBI, and 32 SB. Even in early 2026, he’s showing elite OBP and power potential. In fantasy terms, he is an immediate top-3 overall contributor in 5x5 leagues, providing multi-category production across HR, RBI, SB, AVG, and runs. Health is the main risk, but his upside is unmatched.

Jasson Domínguez → Padres

Mar 24, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez against the Chicago Cubs during spring training at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Domínguez is off to a scorching start in 2026 AAA, hitting .379/.455/.655 with 2 HR and 7 RBI in 29 ABs. He also has 23 SB from his 2025 MLB season. This combination of contact, plate discipline, and speed makes him a high-upside player for fantasy, likely capable of 15–20 HR and 20+ SB if called up early. In dynasty leagues, he’s a mid-round gem, while in redraft formats, he could provide immediate multi-category value.

Spencer Jones → Padres

Jones had a 2025 minor league season of .274/.362/.571 with 35 HR, 80 RBI, and 29 SB between Double-A and Triple-A. He combines rare power and speed, making him a high-upside fantasy prospect. If promoted in 2026, he could realistically produce 25–30 HR, 20 SB, and a .260–.270 AVG, giving the Padres a strong multi-category contributor with long-term upside.

Clarke Schmidt → Padres

Jul 3, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Schmidt posted roughly a 4.00 ERA with 1.25 WHIP and 8–10 K/9 in 2025 MLB action. He provides rotation depth and innings, offering moderate value in fantasy leagues that count innings, Ks, and wins, but his impact is limited in standard 5x5 formats. Schmidt is best viewed as a low-to-medium fantasy contributor or injury fill-in.

Oswaldo Cabrera → Padres

Cabrera played 34 MLB games in 2025, hitting .243/.322/.308 with 1 HR, 11 RBI, and 0 SB while showing versatility at multiple positions. His fantasy value comes primarily from utility flexibility and the ability to slot into several positions. He offers modest counting stats but can be a useful backup in multi-position leagues, though he is a low overall contributor in standard 5x5.

Why The Yankees Make The Trade

Sep 12, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) walks back to the dugout after striking out during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Yankees would make this trade for Fernando Tatis Jr. because he is a game-changing superstar who can immediately elevate their lineup and maximize their win-now window. Tatis offers elite power, speed, and on-base ability, making him a cornerstone for championship contention and a key strategic upgrade in right field.

By acquiring Tatis, the Yankees consolidate multiple players, Jasson Domínguez, Spencer Jones, Clarke Schmidt, and Oswaldo Cabrera into one proven talent, effectively turning quantity into quality. While these young players have high upside, they remain unproven at the MLB level, and Tatis provides a level of impact they cannot match in the short term.

The trade also aligns with the Yankees’ win-now philosophy. Beyond on-field performance, Tatis is a marketable, franchise-altering player in a big market like New York, boosting fan engagement, media attention, and fantasy dominance. By prioritizing immediate impact over long-term development, the Yankees strengthen both their championship chances and their overall roster profile.

Why The Padres Make The Trade

New York Yankees center fielder Spencer Jones (78) runs after batting a home run against Detroit Tigers during the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Padres become sellers at the 2026 trade deadline, trading Fernando Tatis Jr. allows them to maximize return by acquiring multiple high-upside, MLB-ready or near-MLB prospects like Jasson Domínguez, Spencer Jones, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Clarke Schmidt.

This move provides financial flexibility by shedding Tatis’s massive contract and luxury tax burden, enabling the team to re-sign role players, absorb other contracts, or prepare for future free agents.

With a playoff push unlikely, the Padres can shift focus to future contention, converting one superstar into several controllable pieces while diversifying risk; prospects like Domínguez and Jones offer multi-category upside, positional flexibility, and long-term value, spreading out the team’s dependence on a single injury-prone star.

Overall, even as sellers, the Padres strengthen their future roster and financial position, turning a short-term gamble into a foundation for sustained competitiveness.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News