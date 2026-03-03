Freddy Peralta Headlines Fantasy Baseball’s Most Overvalued Starting Pitchers

In fantasy baseball, reputation and draft cost don’t always align with on-field value. This season, Freddy Peralta headlines the list of starting pitchers whose price tags may outweigh their projected production.

While his strikeout upside and name recognition keep him in high demand, underlying metrics and market expectations suggest potential risk.

He’s not alone, either; two other high-profile arms are drawing similar scrutiny as fantasy managers weigh hype against realistic returns.

New York Mets SP Freddy Peralta: Rank 16, ADP 64

Even though Freddy Peralta enjoyed a statistically impressive 2025 season, finishing 17‑6 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 204 strikeouts over 176⅔ innings pitched, there are several reasons fantasy managers might consider him overvalued going into 2026.

First, a closer look at his numbers suggests that some of his success was boosted by unsustainably favorable luck metrics, including a low BABIP and particularly high strand rate, which often regress toward league norms and can inflate traditional ratios like ERA.

Second, while the counting stats look excellent, his peripheral improvements outside of 2025 haven’t been as stark, and moving from Milwaukee’s stronger defense to the New York Mets’s less reliable unit could negatively impact his ERA and WHIP.

Finally, fantasy drafters often overrate wins and strikeout totals stats Peralta filled last year rather than underlying skills; if his performance regresses or New York’s run support and defensive context change, his value could drop faster than his draft position suggests, making him a riskier pick than his surface 2025 stats imply.

New York Mets SP Nolan McLean: Rank 26, ADP 96

Even though Nolan McLean flashed eye‑popping metrics in his brief 2025 debut, there are several reasons fantasy managers should be cautious and consider him overvalued relative to the typical draft price.

In just eight starts, he posted a sparkling 2.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 57 strikeouts in 48 innings, but that came in a very limited sample size, not the full-season workload most reliable fantasy starters provide.

Such a small sample can be skewed by hot streaks or favorable batted‑ball luck, and his expected metrics (like FIP) suggest some regression might be coming as hitters adjust and the league scours deeper video.

Beyond volume concerns, there’s also the question of innings and role stability. McLean only arrived in August, and it’s unclear whether the Mets will ramp him up into a full 170 + inning starter immediately, which impacts counting stats like strikeouts and wins that fantasy scoring prizes.

Additionally, his walk rate and home‑run susceptibility in small outings hint at potential volatility against more disciplined lineups.

These factors combined make his elite surface numbers from 2025 less predictive and suggest he’s more of a breakout upside play rather than a guaranteed top‑tier fantasy arm at his likely draft cost.

Milwaukee Brewers SP Jacob Misiorowski: Rank 35, ADP 132

Despite the hype surrounding Jacob Misiorowski, including his electric stuff and All‑Star selection, he’s arguably an overvalued fantasy baseball starting pitcher heading into 2026 based on his 2025 performance.

In his rookie season, he made only 15 appearances (14 starts) and pitched just 66 innings, limiting his ability to contribute counting stats like strikeouts and wins compared with true fantasy workhorses.

Over that small sample, he posted a middling 4.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 87 strikeouts, numbers that aren’t particularly exciting outside of deep formats given the volume he provided.

While his strikeout raw total looks reasonable, the underlying rate stats suggest inconsistency; his per‑game strikeout rates and peripherals fluctuate, and his control remains a concern, which tends to drag down fantasy ratios.

In most leagues, starting pitchers who can’t deliver consistent innings and strong ratios are penalized heavily, so drafting Misiorowski high purely on velocity and upside may leave you with a pitcher whose counting contributions and efficiency don’t match the draft capital spent on him.

