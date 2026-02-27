Fantasy Sports

A Long-List of Funny and Unique 2026 Fantasy Baseball Team Names

With fantasy baseball weeks away, it is time to find the best, funniest, and most unique team names for your roster.
Feb 21, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fantasy Sports on SI is a platform where we not only publish every statistic known to humanity. We also give you off-the-field guidance, some of which is funny and nothing more. That is where we find the next, best fantasy baseball team names ahead of draft season. They may sound ridiculous, but the whole purpose behind fantasy sports is to have fun, so why not?

Player-Based Names

Team Name

Player(s) Focus

Judge, Jury, and Execut-Winners

Aaron Judge

TaTis' the Season

Fernando Tatis

Making Sharp Betts

Mookie Betts

The Bryce is Right

Bryce Harper

Acuna Matata

Ronald Acuna

Shohei Me the Money

Shohei Ohtani

Snell Yeah

Blake Snell

Cole World

Gerrit Cole

Devers Wears Prada

Rafael Devers

Churio's for Breakfast

Jackson Chourio

Hotel, Oriole, Holliday Inn

Jackson Holliday

Carroll Baskins

Corbin Carroll

Soto So Dangerous

Juan Soto

Julio Let the Dogs Out

Julio Rodriguez

Harper Valley OPS

Bryce Harper

Skenes from a Yinzer Restaurant

Paul Skenes

Polar Bear Plunge

Pete Alonso

Hakuna Machado

Manny Machado

Cole Blooded

Gerrit Cole

French Fried's and Catch Up

Max Fried

Snell's Like Team Spirit

Blake Snell (2)

Personally, Caroll Baskins made me laugh the most — a reference to the notorious Netflix documentary, Tiger King. How about Paul Skenes for all you Billy Joel fans? Gerrit Cole shouts out to any J Cole fans as well, while Jackson Holliday reps Pitbull's famous lyric.

Baseball-Term Names

Name

The Balking Dead

Base Invaders

Saved by the Belt

Bat Intentions

99 Problem's But A Pitch Ain't One

Swingin' on a Prayer

The list can go on and on for baseball-style team names. There are endless options to be thought of, and generally, player names tend to provide more laughs. However, song lyrics are the easiest to leverage in a team name. Above, we reference Bon Jovi and Jay-Z, among other popular television shows of years past.

Regardless of whatever name you choose, remember that it is not so much your team name that matters as your team configuration. Stay tuned for more Fantasy Sports on SI baseball content over March.

