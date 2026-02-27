A Long-List of Funny and Unique 2026 Fantasy Baseball Team Names
Fantasy Sports on SI is a platform where we not only publish every statistic known to humanity. We also give you off-the-field guidance, some of which is funny and nothing more. That is where we find the next, best fantasy baseball team names ahead of draft season. They may sound ridiculous, but the whole purpose behind fantasy sports is to have fun, so why not?
Player-Based Names
Team Name
Player(s) Focus
Judge, Jury, and Execut-Winners
Aaron Judge
TaTis' the Season
Fernando Tatis
Making Sharp Betts
Mookie Betts
The Bryce is Right
Bryce Harper
Acuna Matata
Ronald Acuna
Shohei Me the Money
Shohei Ohtani
Snell Yeah
Blake Snell
Cole World
Gerrit Cole
Devers Wears Prada
Rafael Devers
Churio's for Breakfast
Jackson Chourio
Hotel, Oriole, Holliday Inn
Jackson Holliday
Carroll Baskins
Corbin Carroll
Soto So Dangerous
Juan Soto
Julio Let the Dogs Out
Julio Rodriguez
Harper Valley OPS
Bryce Harper
Skenes from a Yinzer Restaurant
Paul Skenes
Polar Bear Plunge
Pete Alonso
Hakuna Machado
Manny Machado
Cole Blooded
Gerrit Cole
French Fried's and Catch Up
Max Fried
Snell's Like Team Spirit
Blake Snell (2)
Personally, Caroll Baskins made me laugh the most — a reference to the notorious Netflix documentary, Tiger King. How about Paul Skenes for all you Billy Joel fans? Gerrit Cole shouts out to any J Cole fans as well, while Jackson Holliday reps Pitbull's famous lyric.
Baseball-Term Names
Name
The Balking Dead
Base Invaders
Saved by the Belt
Bat Intentions
99 Problem's But A Pitch Ain't One
Swingin' on a Prayer
The list can go on and on for baseball-style team names. There are endless options to be thought of, and generally, player names tend to provide more laughs. However, song lyrics are the easiest to leverage in a team name. Above, we reference Bon Jovi and Jay-Z, among other popular television shows of years past.
Regardless of whatever name you choose, remember that it is not so much your team name that matters as your team configuration. Stay tuned for more Fantasy Sports on SI baseball content over March.
