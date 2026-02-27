A Long-List of Funny and Unique 2026 Fantasy Baseball Team Names

Fantasy Sports on SI is a platform where we not only publish every statistic known to humanity. We also give you off-the-field guidance, some of which is funny and nothing more. That is where we find the next, best fantasy baseball team names ahead of draft season. They may sound ridiculous, but the whole purpose behind fantasy sports is to have fun, so why not?

Player-Based Names

Team Name Player(s) Focus Judge, Jury, and Execut-Winners Aaron Judge TaTis' the Season Fernando Tatis Making Sharp Betts Mookie Betts The Bryce is Right Bryce Harper Acuna Matata Ronald Acuna Shohei Me the Money Shohei Ohtani Snell Yeah Blake Snell Cole World Gerrit Cole Devers Wears Prada Rafael Devers Churio's for Breakfast Jackson Chourio Hotel, Oriole, Holliday Inn Jackson Holliday Carroll Baskins Corbin Carroll Soto So Dangerous Juan Soto Julio Let the Dogs Out Julio Rodriguez Harper Valley OPS Bryce Harper Skenes from a Yinzer Restaurant Paul Skenes Polar Bear Plunge Pete Alonso Hakuna Machado Manny Machado Cole Blooded Gerrit Cole French Fried's and Catch Up Max Fried Snell's Like Team Spirit Blake Snell (2)

Personally, Caroll Baskins made me laugh the most — a reference to the notorious Netflix documentary, Tiger King. How about Paul Skenes for all you Billy Joel fans? Gerrit Cole shouts out to any J Cole fans as well, while Jackson Holliday reps Pitbull's famous lyric.

Baseball-Term Names

Name The Balking Dead Base Invaders Saved by the Belt Bat Intentions 99 Problem's But A Pitch Ain't One Swingin' on a Prayer

The list can go on and on for baseball-style team names. There are endless options to be thought of, and generally, player names tend to provide more laughs. However, song lyrics are the easiest to leverage in a team name. Above, we reference Bon Jovi and Jay-Z, among other popular television shows of years past.

Regardless of whatever name you choose, remember that it is not so much your team name that matters as your team configuration. Stay tuned for more Fantasy Sports on SI baseball content over March.

