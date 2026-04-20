Houston Astros Buy Low On Noelvi Marte, Opening Fantasy Upside With More At-Bats In A Potential Mock Trade
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Noelvi Marte’s path hasn’t gone as planned since emerging as a top prospect for the Cincinnati Reds. After serving an 80-game PED suspension in 2024, he’s struggled to regain form and has already been demoted to the minors in 2026, making him a clear change-of-scenery candidate in mock trade talks.
From a fantasy perspective, a move could be especially appealing. Marte would likely have a better shot at consistent at-bats with a new team, giving him more opportunity to rediscover his upside.
Here’s what it would take for the Houston Astros to acquire him.
Houston Astros - Cincinnati Reds MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact
Astros Acquire:
3B Noelvi Marte
Reds Acquire:
RHP Gabel Pentecost
Fantasy Impact
Noelvi Marte → Astros
Noelvi Marte’s move to the Houston Astros would give him a clearer path to consistent at-bats after a tough 2026 split between the majors and minors (.138 MLB average with no power).
From a fantasy standpoint, the change of scenery keeps his post-hype upside alive, as improved opportunity and lineup context could help him rediscover the tools that once made him a top prospect.
Gabel Pentecost → Reds
Gabel Pentecost, meanwhile, remains a long-term arm for the Cincinnati Reds after posting a 6.17 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 11.2 innings at Single-A in 2026.
While the strikeout flashes are intriguing, he’s strictly a deep dynasty stash for now, with no immediate fantasy relevance until his command and development take a significant step forward.
Why The Astros Make The Trade
The Houston Astros make this trade for Noelvi Marte as a classic buy-low move driven by both need and circumstance.
Off to an 8–15 start and sitting last in the AL West, Houston is dealing with key infield and lineup injuries, including absences from Jeremy Peña and Joey Loperfido, which have thinned their offensive production and overall depth.
With the lineup struggling to generate consistent runs, Marte offers a low-cost gamble on a former top prospect who still has enough athleticism and power potential to provide an immediate spark.
In a season where they need upside without sacrificing long-term assets, this type of change-of-scenery acquisition fits their urgency and organizational approach.
Why The Reds Make The Trade
The Cincinnati Reds make this trade because Noelvi Marte’s value has clearly trended downward after his 80-game PED suspension in 2024 and a disappointing 2026 start that led to a demotion to the minors.
With the organization still trying to sort out its long-term infield mix, moving him for a pitching prospect like Gabel Pentecost allows them to reset the asset before it potentially drops further.
Pentecost gives Cincinnati a low-cost, controllable arm they can develop over time, which better fits their current needs for pitching depth and organizational balance.
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Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.