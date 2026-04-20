Houston Astros Buy Low On Noelvi Marte, Opening Fantasy Upside With More At-Bats In A Potential Mock Trade

Noelvi Marte’s path hasn’t gone as planned since emerging as a top prospect for the Cincinnati Reds. After serving an 80-game PED suspension in 2024, he’s struggled to regain form and has already been demoted to the minors in 2026, making him a clear change-of-scenery candidate in mock trade talks.

From a fantasy perspective, a move could be especially appealing. Marte would likely have a better shot at consistent at-bats with a new team, giving him more opportunity to rediscover his upside.

Here’s what it would take for the Houston Astros to acquire him.

Houston Astros - Cincinnati Reds MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Astros Acquire:

3B Noelvi Marte

Reds Acquire:

RHP Gabel Pentecost

Fantasy Impact

Noelvi Marte → Astros

Noelvi Marte’s move to the Houston Astros would give him a clearer path to consistent at-bats after a tough 2026 split between the majors and minors (.138 MLB average with no power).

From a fantasy standpoint, the change of scenery keeps his post-hype upside alive, as improved opportunity and lineup context could help him rediscover the tools that once made him a top prospect.

Gabel Pentecost → Reds

Gabel Pentecost, meanwhile, remains a long-term arm for the Cincinnati Reds after posting a 6.17 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 11.2 innings at Single-A in 2026.

While the strikeout flashes are intriguing, he’s strictly a deep dynasty stash for now, with no immediate fantasy relevance until his command and development take a significant step forward.

Why The Astros Make The Trade

Mar 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (4) runs the bases on a single hit by third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes (not pictured) in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Houston Astros make this trade for Noelvi Marte as a classic buy-low move driven by both need and circumstance.

Off to an 8–15 start and sitting last in the AL West, Houston is dealing with key infield and lineup injuries, including absences from Jeremy Peña and Joey Loperfido, which have thinned their offensive production and overall depth.

With the lineup struggling to generate consistent runs, Marte offers a low-cost gamble on a former top prospect who still has enough athleticism and power potential to provide an immediate spark.

In a season where they need upside without sacrificing long-term assets, this type of change-of-scenery acquisition fits their urgency and organizational approach.

Why The Reds Make The Trade

Fayetteville’s Gabel Pentecost winds up a pitch for a Wilson batter on Friday, April 3, 2026, during Fayetteville’s opening night game at Segra Stadium. | Andrew Craft / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Reds make this trade because Noelvi Marte’s value has clearly trended downward after his 80-game PED suspension in 2024 and a disappointing 2026 start that led to a demotion to the minors.

With the organization still trying to sort out its long-term infield mix, moving him for a pitching prospect like Gabel Pentecost allows them to reset the asset before it potentially drops further.

Pentecost gives Cincinnati a low-cost, controllable arm they can develop over time, which better fits their current needs for pitching depth and organizational balance.



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