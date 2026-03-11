Jackson Holliday And 2 Other Late-Round Hitters That Could Help Win Fantasy Leagues

The MLB’s Opening Day is rapidly approaching, with stars throughout the majors ramping up efforts during the World Baseball Classic. Fantasy managers will set lineups well ahead of the season in their respective leagues, eyeing value down draft boards. Offensively, a number of hitters throughout both leagues will offer notable production in the later rounds.

While their numbers may not match that of some of baseball’s biggest stars, stable production and efficient batting splits will make them key contributors for any fantasy lineup. After all, offensive output is the name of the game. Let’s look at three coveted late-round sleepers who will help managers win leagues this season.

Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles (2B)

Sep 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) advances to third during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Though the hype around former No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday has dwindled after an up-and-down rookie season, he posted a solid campaign and showed plenty of flashes over 149 games. Holliday posted 142 hits, 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 17 stolen bases and 55 RBIs, totaling 70 runs on the year. The former No. 1 overall pick is offering favorable ADP as his hype dies down after his 2025 campaign, and should build on a promising performance from last season. I’d expect Holliday to post around 25 homers and 80 RBIs this season with a noticeable bump in his .242 batting average, as he continues to develop and find his stride at the highest level. Down the board, Holliday will offer tremendous value from an offensive standpoint and will likely emerge as one of fantasy’s top sleepers this season.

Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox (OF)

Mar 9, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Mexico outfielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a home run in the eighth inning against the United States at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran checks into our list coming off a down year in 2025. The year prior, Duran earned the first All-Star bid of his career on the back of a 191-hit, 75-RBI campaign, but was unable to replicate such production a season ago. He may not fall into the category of a ‘late-round’ sleeper, but his projected third-round ADP is far too much value to pass on. Despite a noticeable dip in WAR, Duran managed to post 159 hits, 86 runs, 16 homers and 84 RBIs, stealing 24 bases along the way. Coming into his sixth season in the majors, Duran projects to bounce back in a big way this year, displaying tremendous flashes during Spring Training. Should the 2024 All-Star MVP make it through the second round of fantasy drafts, Duran will offer exceptional value down draft boards.

Jorge Polanco, New York Mets (DH)

Mar 3, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Jorge Polanco (11) returns to the dugout after his at bat against Nicaragua during the first inning at Clover Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After a string of inconsistent campaigns following a career-high 33-home run season in 2021, Jorge Polanco bounced back with a strong surge in 2025. Polanco recorded 64 runs, 125 hits, 26 homers and 78 RBIs, batting an efficient .265 mark on the season, his best since the 2021 campaign. Despite strong numbers, Polanco is currently projected to fall outside the top 150 picks of fantasy drafts, leaving the door open for a potential late-round steal down the board. Should he escape such a projected draft range, Polanco will offer tremendous value in the later rounds and is widely expected to build on an encouraging 2025 campaign. Fantasy managers need to keep tabs on Polanco come draft time.

Read More Fantasy On SI News