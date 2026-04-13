Jeffrey Springs Could See Fantasy Value Rise in Potential Trade to Orioles

A Jeffrey Springs mock trade scenario centers around a pitcher who can quietly transform a rotation without needing elite velocity or flashy headlines.

Springs brings strong command, consistency, and the ability to limit baserunners, making him the kind of mid-rotation starter contending teams target when they’re looking to stabilize games and shorten their bullpen workload. His value comes from reliability; he keeps teams competitive every fifth day and can be especially valuable in tight division races or playoff pushes where every start matters.

Because of that profile, he tends to draw interest from win-now clubs that need steady innings rather than high-risk upside arms. For a team like the Orioles, he would immediately slot into the middle of the rotation and raise their floor, helping them stay consistent over a long season and compete at the top of a tough division.

Here’s what it would take for the Orioles to acquire him:

Baltimore Orioles - Athletics MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Orioles Acquire:

SP Jeffrey Springs

Athletics Acquire:

SP Chayce McDermott

INF Coby Mayo

Fantasy Impact

Jeffrey Springs (to Orioles):

Springs gets a clear fantasy boost moving to Baltimore. His 2026 line (1.47 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, 15 K in 18.1 IP) already shows strong efficiency, and the better lineup support should increase his win total while maintaining solid ratios. He profiles as a reliable SP3 with SP2 upside in fantasy thanks to improved team context and consistent innings.

Coby Mayo (to Athletics):

Apr 11, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Coby Mayo (16) hits a single during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Mayo’s fantasy value is more volatile—his 2026 start (.158 AVG, 0 HR, .457 OPS) is rough, but a move to Oakland would guarantee everyday at-bats. That playing time could help him slowly unlock his power, but the weak supporting lineup limits runs and RBIs. He remains a deep-league corner infielder with low-floor, moderate-upside appeal.

Chayce McDermott (to Athletics):

McDermott is strictly a deep-league fantasy flier. With a 2025 MLB line of 15.58 ERA and 2.77 WHIP in limited action, his value depends entirely on whether the A’s give him rotation run. He can provide strikeouts in spurts, but major command issues make him a streaming option at best in AL-only or very deep formats.

Why The Orioles Make The Trade

Sep 23, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Orioles would make this trade because they are in win-now mode, focused on getting back to the playoffs and trying to top the AL East, where the division race is usually tight and every rotation upgrade matters.

By acquiring Jeffrey Springs, they add a reliable, steady starter who immediately strengthens their rotation and gives them more confidence in important division matchups and late-season games. He fits the profile of a pitcher who can stabilize a staff and help a contender shorten games and win more consistently.

To get him, they give up Coby Mayo and Chayce McDermott, both of whom are more long-term pieces with upside but not immediate impact. For a team chasing a division title and a deep playoff run, those future-oriented assets become expendable compared to adding proven pitching help right now.

Why The Athletics Make The Trade

May 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Chayce McDermott (59) throws during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Athletics would make this trade because they are in a rebuild and development phase, focusing on long-term upside rather than short-term contention.

By trading Jeffrey Springs, they turn a veteran starter into future assets instead of keeping him in a situation where he doesn’t fit their competitive timeline. They also operate with a very low payroll, so they typically can’t afford to keep or extend higher-priced veteran pitchers long term, making it more practical to move him while his value is high.

In return, they receive Coby Mayo, a young power-hitting infielder with upside, and Chayce McDermott, a controllable arm with development potential. Even though Mayo is struggling and McDermott is still unproven, both fit the A’s model of acquiring young, cost-controlled players who can grow with the team.

Overall, the Athletics make this deal because they prioritize financial flexibility and long-term roster building, moving Springs before he becomes too expensive for their payroll structure while adding younger players who align with their future.

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