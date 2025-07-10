MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Miami Marlins Deal Jesús Sánchez to Minnesota Twins
It's difficult to remember a time when the Miami Marlins weren't sellers. That's not likely to change this summer.
The Marlins are outplaying their preseason expectations, but they are still seven games below the .500 mark at 42-49 entering July 10. They also own a minus-62 run differential -- evidence that they are indeed not as good as their record.
Only the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals have worse run differentials than the Marlins in the National League.
The Minnesota Twins aren't all that much better. Minnesota is 45-47 entering July 10 with a minus-9 run differential. The Twins have been a mediocre 5-5 in their last 10 games.
But could the Twins and Marlins be trade partners? The Athletic's Jim Bowden argued they could be when he proposed Miami outfielder Jesús Sánchez going to the Twins in a trade proposal article on June 20.
Let's explore the possibility of a Sánchez trade to Minnesota.
Miami Marlins-Minnesota Twins Mock Trade
Miami Marlins receive Twins No. 13 prospect and left-hander Dasan Hill.
Minnesota Twins receive outfielder Jesús Sánchez.
This trade proposal is the exact one Bowden proposed on June 20.
I tried to mock a slightly changed deal just for the sake of being different. But the Twins don't have any other Single-A pitchers ranked between their No. 11-20 prospects.
If Minnesota wants to land Sánchez in exchange for an arm that has high upside and is a few years away from the MLB but isn't one of the team's top prospects, then Hill is the only option.
"The Twins have made it clear to opposing general managers that they are looking for a left-handed-hitting outfielder. Sánchez is one of their trade targets. He has slashed .251/.324/.412 with seven doubles, seven homers and seven steals in 53 games. Last year he hit .252 with 18 home runs and 64 RBIs. He ranks in the 92nd percentile in bat speed and the 76th percentile in average exit velocity. Sánchez, 27, is under team control through 2027," wrote Bowden.
"In return, the Marlins would get Hill, a 19-year-old lefty whom the Twins selected in the second round of last year’s draft. He’s been dominant in the Low-A Florida State League this season, posting a 1.65 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings. This is the type of trade that’s been prioritized by Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix, who has shown a preference for accumulating talent over big-league readiness."
Bowden's intel that the Twins are interested in a left-handed bat is three weeks old. Maybe Minnesota has soured on the idea of adding given the team's record.
But with Sánchez under team control for two more years after 2025, acquiring the outfielder wouldn't just make the Twins better in 2025. The outfielder could contribute through 2027, helping Minnesota get back to the playoffs and maybe finally winning a postseason game.
Sánchez is slashing .255/.319/.408 with seven home runs, 30 RBI, 32 runs and nine stolen bases this season.
He doesn't excel in any one category, and his cap in the batting average category is clearly about .260. But Sanchez is a solid contribute in the major five categories and that should remain if traded to the Twins.
Given he fills a need as a left-handed bat, perhaps Sánchez could see slightly more production in Minnesota's lineup sandwhiched between two right-handers on a regular basis.
Sánchez is unlikely to match his 18-homer career high from last season. He might fall short of his 64 RBI and 60 runs from last season too. But he should be around the RBI and run totals again, and he has a shot at another 15/15 season in 2025.
The outfielder should be a 15/15 candidate in Miami or Minnesota for the duration of his contract.