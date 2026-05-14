Juan Soto Back In The Lineup For The Mets After Injury Scare

New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto was removed from Wednesday night's game against the Detroit Tigers after fouling a ball off his ankle. With how bad the Mets' lineup has been this season, this sent shockwaves of fear through both the team and the fanbase. The team may be in last place in the NL East and already 12.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves, but at least Soto gives their miserable fans a reason to show up to the stadium even if the team is out of contention in May.

With that said, Soto hasn't been all that great in his own right. In 27 games with 99 at-bats, he is batting just .263 and slugging .444 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. Still, he's the only star this team has with Francisco Lindor still on the shelf. The Mets are truly the worst team that money can buy.

The good news for the Mets is that after undergoing X-rays on his injured ankle/foot. Soto is in the lineup for tonight's series finale with the Tigers. He is not expected to miss any time due to this injury.

Juan Soto is in the Mets lineup. So his foot must be OK. #quickhealer — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 14, 2026

Fantasy Impact

OF Juan Soto, New York Mets

This lineup is bad with Soto in it, but it completely falls apart with him out of it. If this injury does linger at all, anyone could be an option to replace Soto, as he seems to be transitioning from the outfield to the DH. Despite being just 27 years old, Soto is a terrible fielder and is better suited as a designated hitter. When he was pulled out of the lineup on Wednesday, it was MJ Melendez who replaced him.

Statistically, this season, Melendez hasn't been that huge of a drop off, hitting two home runs and driving in six RBIs while batting .255 in 51 at-bats. Nevertheless, we'd expect Soto to pick up the pace at some point.

Hopefully, we never have to find out, and Soto doesn't miss any time due to lingering ankle/foot soreness. With Soto in the lineup, the Mets' offense should go from the worst lineup in baseball to just one of the worst lineups, and instead of being the worst team in baseball, they are just one of the bottom five. Not where they hoped their $350 million-plus roster would be at this point in the season, but it's where they are.

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