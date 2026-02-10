Julio Rodríguez 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook: Still an Elite Five-Category Anchor

Julio Rodríguez continues to be one of fantasy baseball’s safest five-category foundations, combining elite volume with power-speed production as he enters his age-25 season. While some underlying power metrics have softened, his second-half surge in 2025 reinforced his ability to carry fantasy rosters when the bat heats up.

OF5 – Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners (NFBC ADP – 11)

Twice over the past three years, Rodriguez finished with elite at-bats (654 and 652), helping his counting stats. He has two 30/30 seasons on his resume while scoring over 100 runs in 2023 (102) and 2025 (106). His RBI rate (15.3%) has never been elite over his four seasons in the majors.

Over the last three months, Rodriguez hit 21 of his 32 home runs over 307 at-bats, with help in runs (54), RBIs (53), steals (17), and batting average (.277). His swing was much weaker at home (.236/42/9/35/18 over 314 at-bats). He set a new low with his strikeout rate (21.4%), but his walk rate (6.2%) remained below the league average.

His exit velocity (91.8) was just below his career average (92.1). Rodriguez saw his barrel rate (9.8%) regress for the third consecutive year, while matching his career low in launch angle (8.5). His hard-hit rate (48.0) continues to be an area of strength despite some regression. He has a rising groundball rate (47.2%).

Julio Rodriguez 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: At age 25, Rodriguez ranked 9th (7.57), 35th (2.31), 8th (8.62), and 13th (6.65) in FPGscore, while just reaching his prime. He must regain some of his lost contact batting (.348) while showing more growth in his approach to achieve a higher ceiling. His profile doesn’t look as sexy as the batters ranked ahead of him this year, but Rodriguez is a pretty good runner-up prize and foundation player. Next step: .280 with 110+ runs, 35 home runs, 110+ RBIs, and 30+ steals.

