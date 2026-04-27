Kevin Gausman Sent to Padres in Mock Trade Scenario After Blue Jays Slow Start

Kevin Gausman is a frontline starting pitcher who can significantly raise a team’s ceiling with elite command, strong strikeout ability, and consistent run prevention.

In fantasy baseball, he’s a highly valuable starter because he provides dependable ratios (ERA and WHIP) while still offering solid strikeout production, making him a reliable anchor in most pitching staffs.

For real-world contenders, he offers the same appeal—rotation stability and reliability in high-pressure playoff games where every start matters. For the Blue Jays, he becomes a premium trade asset capable of returning multiple long-term pieces.

Here’s what it would take for the San Diego Padres to acquire him.

Toronto Blue Jays - San Diego Padres MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Blue Jays Acquire:

RHP Tucker Musgrove

RHP Jaxon Dalena

RHP Kannon Kemp

Padres Acquire

RHP Kevin Gausman

Fantasy Impact

Tucker Musgrove → Toronto Blue Jays

Musgrove heads to the Blue Jays as a high-risk pitching development piece. In 2026, High-A, he has struggled with a 10.80 ERA, 3.1 innings pitched, 7 strikeouts, and a 2.70 WHIP, reflecting major command inconsistency despite real swing-and-miss stuff. From a fantasy standpoint, he has no current redraft value, but he remains a deep dynasty lottery ticket because of his raw velocity and strikeout flashes.

Tucker Musgrove will be a fun arm to watch in 26'. He stands 6'3"/175 w/ a low vRel height & just north of 7ft of extension. He has a deep arsenal headlined by two FB shapes sitting between 97-98 MPH (up to 100), & multiple ++ BBs, including a two-plane SL, a lifty ST, & a CB. pic.twitter.com/WzvKKJJg6W — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) January 18, 2026

Jaxon Dalena → Toronto Blue Jays

Dalena heads to the Blue Jays system as a long-term upside arm. His 2025 season showed promise with a 3.36 ERA, 83 innings, 99 strikeouts, and a 1.17 WHIP, but his development has been slowed in 2026 due to injury, limiting his workload and fantasy relevance. He remains a dynasty stash only, with potential if he can regain health and continue his strikeout trajectory.

Kannon Kemp → Toronto Blue Jays

Kemp also heads to the Blue Jays organization as a depth arm. In 2025, he posted a 5.56 ERA, 77.2 innings, 64 strikeouts, a 1.52 WHIP, and a 3–7 record in 18 games, showing struggles with command and run prevention. He has also been injured so far in 2026, further reducing his immediate value. His fantasy outlook is limited to deep dynasty leagues, projecting more as a bullpen or swingman type than a starter.

Kevin Gausman → San Diego Padres

Gausman gives the Padres immediate fantasy rotation stability as a veteran strikeout starter. In 2026, he’s posting a 2.57 ERA, 35 innings, 38 strikeouts, and a 0.943 WHIP, making him a strong SP2 in fantasy leagues. His value comes from elite ratio control and dependable innings rather than huge strikeout spikes. In San Diego, he would likely get a slight boost in win potential due to a stronger lineup context, making him even more stable in standard and roto formats.

Why The Blue Jays Make The Trade

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Tucker Musgrove during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At a 12–15 start, the Toronto Blue Jays could shift toward a soft sell at the deadline if they can’t recover, making Kevin Gausman a key trade chip. With a 2.57 ERA and strong WHIP, he holds high value and is better moved now than later in a fading season.

Trading him brings back Tucker Musgrove, Jaxon Dalena, and Kannon Kemp—young, controllable pitching prospects that fit a longer-term retool. Musgrove offers raw upside, while Dalena and Kemp add depth despite injury and inconsistency.

Why The Padres Make The Trade

Kevin Gausman worked around the leadoff double to keep it a one run game



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/XGmtv5qTek — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 25, 2026

At 18–9 and sitting second in the NL West with the third-best record in baseball, the San Diego Padres would make this trade to fully commit to a championship run.

In that position, teams often shift from long-term development to maximizing a clear win-now window, and adding Kevin Gausman gives them exactly that: an established frontline starter who can anchor a playoff rotation.

The move is about raising their October ceiling rather than filling a need. Gausman immediately upgrades their ability to compete in short postseason series where elite starting pitching is critical. Meanwhile, the cost of Tucker Musgrove, Jaxon Dalena, and Kannon Kemp is manageable because all three are either struggling, injured, or still far from MLB impact.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News