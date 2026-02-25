Konnor Griffin, Jordan Lawlar Headline Fantasy Baseball’s Best Deep Infield Values

Finding profit in the late rounds is how fantasy baseball championships are built, and these deep breakout infielders offer league-winning upside at a fraction of the cost. From post-hype prospects to fast-rising young bats, each of these names has a path to smashing ADP in 2026 drafts.

2B24 – Colt Keith, Detroit Tigers (NFBC ADP – 308)

Over four seasons in the minors, Keith hit .300 with 167 runs, 38 home runs, 164 RBIs, and 11 steals over 924 at-bats. His walk rate (11.6%) graded as an edge while posting a league-average strikeout rate (21.5%). He came to the majors with only 261 at-bats of experience at AAA (.287/45/13/51/1).

Last year, the Tigers gave him only 43 at-bats against left-handed pitching (.217/8/0/1) with three walks and 12 strikeouts. He missed the final nine games with a rib cage issue. From the beginning of May through August, Keith hit .277 over 300 at-bats with 50 runs, 11 home runs, 36 RBIs, and one steal. His approach (strikeout rate – 21.9% and walk rate – 10.3%) was favorable.

His average hit rate (1.613) was much higher in his minor league career (1.707). Keith upped his exit velocity (90.0), hard-hit rate (43.7%), and barrel rate (9.2%). He brings a line drive swing path (23.4%), with a weaker HR/FB rate (10.7%) than in 2022 at High A (18.4%) and 2023 in the minors (17.1%).

Colt Keith 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Keith has a platoon feel based on his usage last year by the Tigers. He played well against left-handed pitching in 2023 between AA and AAA (.306 over 124 at-bats with six home runs and 22 RBIs). In his minor league rear-view mirror, he posted a .306 batting average with 88 runs, 27 home runs, 101 RBIs, and three steals over 507 at-bats.

Keith has the look of a high-floor four-category player if given full-time at-bats. In my thoughts, while having a favorable price point this draft season.

3B23 – Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks (NFBC ADP – 342)

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Jordan Lawlar against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks selected Lawlar with the sixth selection in the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Jesuit College. In his first entire season in the minors in 2022, he blasted his way through four levels of the minors, leading to a .305 batting average with 98 runs, 16 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 39 stolen bases over 389 at-bats. His walk rate (12.5) graded well while starting his professional career, with some risk in strikeouts (24.9%).

In 2023, Arizona started Lawlar at AA, but he had massive issues making contact (45 strikeouts – 31.7%) over his first 117 at-bats (.162 with 17 runs, five home runs, 16 RBIs, and 10 steals). His light switch went on in mid-May, leading a sensational next 233 at-bats (.313/60/10/32/32). Over this span, he lowered his strikeout rate to 16.4%, with a favorable walk rate (10.1). After 16 games at AAA (.358 with 18 runs, five home runs, 19 RBIs, and three stolen bases over 67 at-bats), the Diamondbacks gave Lawlar a chance in the majors. Unfortunately, his hot ride ended over his final 31 at-bats (.129 with no home runs or RBIs).

A right thumb injury sacked Lawlar before the season started in 2024, leading to a length trip to the injured list. Shortly after returning to AAA in June, he picked up a hamstring injury. Arizona had him on the field for only 23 games in the minors (.318/13/2/20/6 over 85 at-bats).

Lawlar played well over 63 games in 2025 at AAA (.313/52/11/50/20 over 259 at-bats). Unfortunately, another hamstring injury knocked him out of action for 49 games. Arizona gave him 28 games of experience in the majors in September, but he only hit .182 over 66 at-bats with nine runs, five RBIs, and two steals while whiffing 26 times (35.1%). Lawlar was also a disaster at the Dominican Winter League (7-for-42 with one walk, three RBIs, and one steal). He had no walks with 18 strikeouts.

Jordan Lawlar 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Lawlar has 375 at-bats of experience at AAA (.328/76/18/81/42), suggesting a high ceiling player in the majors. His walk rate (11.9%) and strikeout rate (22.6%) graded well. Unfortunately, he has been lost in the majors (34.3% strikeout rate with a .165 batting average over 97 at-bats), with a failed trip to the Dominican Republic.

The Diamondbacks have cleared the way for him to start in the outfield this year, but Ryan Waldschmidt could jump him on their depth chart. Lawlar is a must-follow this spring, with a lot to prove at the major league level. Down the road, he should develop into a 20/40 player.

SS17 – Konnor Griffin, Pittsburgh Pirates (NFBC ADP – 187)

The Pittsburgh Pirates snatched up Griffin with the ninth overall selection of the 2024 MJB June Amateur Draft out of high school. In his first season of the minors, he blasted his way through three levels (A, High A, and AA) of minor league baseball.

Griffin handled himself well over his first 207 at-bats at A-ball (.338/49/9/36/26). A bump to high A led to almost repeated success (.325/48/7/36/33 over 194 at-bats). His season ended with 83 at-bats at AA (.337/20/5/22/6).

His walk rate (8.9%) was an asset, with a slight step back at AA (7.1%). Griffin posted a league-average strikeout rate (21.7%). He had an elite contact batting average at each level (.455, .426, and .467). Even with 21 home runs, his average hit rate (1.588) still needs work to approach 25 home runs with Pittsburgh.

Konnor Griffin 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The high-stakes fantasy market expects Griffin to be in the majors based on his ADP. His combination of power and speed suggests a difference-maker once he earns a major league job. There’s a lot to like, with a close ear to his success in spring training.

SS22 – Kevin McGonigle, Detroit Tigers (NFBC ADP – 271)

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (85) dives back to first base in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Detroit Tigers drafted McGonigle with the 37th overall pick in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft out of high school. Over his first three seasons in the minors (.308/135/25/130/40 over 676 at-bats), he pushed through four levels, leading to an excellent approach (123 walks – 15.0% and 84 strikeouts – 10.3%).

McGonigle hit over .300 in each year (.315, .309, and .305). His bat played well last season at High A (.372/37/7/39/3 over 145 at-bats). His power (12 home runs and 41 RBIs) showed growth after a promotion to AA, but his batting average (.254) backed up while still taking more walks (33 – 16.0%) than strikeouts (26 – 12.6%).

His average hit rate (1.430) graded poorly over his first two seasons in the minors, but jumped to a much more attractive area in 2025 (1.911). McGonigle missed some time last year with a sprained ankle. Before 2025, he had a sub-35.0% flyball rate. His swing path is line drive-favoring, but McGonigle bumped his flyball rate to 46.5% over 206 plate appearances last year at AA.

Kevin McGonigle 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The Tigers should start McGonigle at AAA while trying to project another year of service. His ability to take walks and put the ball in play puts him on the fast track to the majors. The growth of his swing path in 2025 suggests his whole package is coming quicker than expected. McGonigle’s next step is adding more length to his season (never had over 400 plate appearances in his career).

He falls into the upside stash category in deeper formats. The high-stakes market in mid-February believes McGonigle is worthy of backend middle infield investment. Player to watch this spring, while projecting well as a stash in AL-only formats.

If even one of these infielders secures everyday at-bats early in the season, their current draft cost will look like a massive bargain. Targeting this tier of upside late is the kind of roster construction move that separates contenders from champions in 2026.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: