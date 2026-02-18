Lucas Giolito and 3 Other Cheap Remaining MLB Free Agents for Fantasy Baseball Drafts

The MLB season is right around the corner, yet some players remain unsigned. This is an avenue to go down if you play fantasy baseball. As players remain unsigned, their fantasy baseball ranking will continue to fall down the list. However, fantasy sports is a game of risk versus reward and chasing upside. Unsigned, they may be; certain players still have high upside once they are eventually signed. We will leverage the free agency situation and consider these four players to be highly valuable once they do get inked to play.

Lucas Giolito, SP

Giolito remains unsigned, but his play is quite solid. The reason for his remaining free agency is a late-season injury. Per reports, Giolito plans to be good to go by Opening Day. He posted a 3.41 ERA in 2025, and if he can return to that level of play, he becomes low-end viable as a pitcher on your roster.

Rumored Teams: Braves, Phillies, Padres, Orioles

Staring Marte, OF

The 37-year old is not yet done with baseball. In his last two seasons, Marte has posted a .269 and .270 batting average with 74 RBI's and 16 stolen bases. According to Fangraphs, Marte has also maintained a positive offensive rating. If a low-end team signs him, Marte could still find himself in a useful role, batting 1st, 2nd, 5th, or 6th in the lineup.

Rumored Teams: Red Sox

Zack Littell, SP

It is a bit weird that Littell is still on the market. H is not injured, and he has posted strong statistics in recent years. Littell is coming off of an 8-win season and back-to-back years of a 3.81 and 3.63 ERA. While his strikeout rate is below average, Littell has proven to be reliable. He can very well get you wins and a low ERA in categorical fantasy baseball.

Rumored Teams: Yankees, Athletics, Rays

Tommy Kahnle, RP

Kahnle may be signed as a closer at this rate. While a team may need one, he can be one. That is the role in which we hope that Kahnle finds, as that makes him all that more fantasy viable. The 36-year-old has 9 saves for the Tigers last season and despite a worse ERA, he had posted a sub-3.00 ERA from 2022-24. The upside still remains if he finds a nice job for the upcoming season.

Rumored Teams: Yankees, Phillies

Fantasy Sports On SI News: