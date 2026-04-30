Luis Robert Jr Injury Update And Fantasy Impact: The Mets OF Lands On The IL

Like the entire New York Mets team this season and the franchise throughout the Steve Cohen era, Luis Robert Jr got off to a decent start with the Mets, then fell off a steep cliff. It's hard to say that a 162-game baseball season is over for a team with a payroll north of $350 million, but that's where we are for this joke of a franchise. They are currently sitting with the worst record in the entire league at 10 - 20 and are already 11.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

However, as bad as things are, Mets fans should never forget that they can always get worse. Robert was one of their big offseason additions and has now landed on the injured list. He hadn't played a game since April 26, and an MRI has now revealed that he is dealing with a lumbar spine disc herniation. There has not yet been a timeline set for his return since learning the extent of the injury.

Mets put Luis Robert Jr. on the injured list with lumbar spine disc herniation, which is the second lumbar spine issue this team has had this week. Infielder Eric Wagaman called up to take his place. Also DFA'd Carl Edwards Jr., recalled Mets hero Austin Warren. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) April 30, 2026

Fantasy Impact

OF Luis Robert Jr, New York Mets

Robert wasn't nearly as big an acquisition as the Mets and their fans would have had you believe when they brought him in. Over the past two seasons, he has failed to hit .225 and has maxed out at 14 home runs, while also dealing with injuries both seasons, which limited him to 100 games in 2024 and 110 games in 2025. Now he is once again injured.

While Robert had already fallen off a cliff after a decent start to the season, this woefully bad offense still needs the pop in his bat. In 24 games, he was once again batting .224, slugging .329, and had an OPS of just .656, with a total of two home runs, three doubles, and eight RBIs. Nevertheless, with the state of this laughable Mets team, he was one of their key weapons.

The team has scored just 102 runs, which is second-worst in MLB, and the league's worst team also has a -34 run differential. So, hopefully your team is better than the Mets, and you weren't relying on Robert, but if you were, it looks like he's going to miss an extended period of time.

OF Tyrone Taylor, New York Mets

Taylor is another terrible Met, but he is seeing a lot more time in center field since Robert has been injured. We expect him to be the biggest beneficiary of Robert's absence. That doesn't mean he will be a benefactor for fantasy owners. In 22 games, he's batting .234 with three extra base hits, seven RBIs, and zero stolen bases.

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