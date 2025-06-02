Mariners’ Cal Raleigh Outslugging Aaron Judge And Shohei Ohtani In MVP-Caliber Season
The Mariners played 58 games over the 10 weeks of the baseball season, and they lead the AL West with a 32-26 record despite losing three frontline starting pitchers to injuries. The success of Cal Raleigh has been a significant part of their success.
He has a hit or more in 11 of his last 12 starts (16-for-46 with eight runs, eight home runs, and 13 RBIs), highlighted by a three-game homer streak (four) over the weekend against the Twins. Raleigh leads the majors in home runs (23) while stiff-arming Aaron Judge (21) and Shohei Ohtani (22) in the power department.
Cal Raleigh's Torrid Home Run Pace & Fantasy Baseball Outlook
His power surge puts Raleigh on pace to hit 64 home runs, which is well above the major league record set by Salvador Perez in 2021 (48 home runs with 121 RBIs). Five other catchers have hit at least 40 home runs.
- Johnny Bench (45 HRs in 1970)
- Javy Lopez (43 HRs in 2003)
- Todd Hundley (41 HRs in 1996)
- Roy Campanella (41 HRs in 1953)
- Mike Piazza (40 HRs in 1997 and 1999)
Along with his increase in power, Raleigh has been taking many more walks (14.9% - 11.2% in 2024 and 9.5% in 2023) while also lowering his strikeout rate (26.9). He’s put 41.1% of his hits (56) this season in the seats.
Last season, there were only three catchers with more than 23 home runs.
- Cal Raleigh (34)
- Shea Langeliers (29)
- Salvador Perez (27)
In the fantasy market, Seattle’s stud power catcher has more than doubled the home run output by every catcher except Logan O’Hoppe (13). William Contreras and Adley Rutschman were the first two catchers off the board this year, but they only have a combined 10 home runs and 41 RBIs, giving Raleigh and his fantasy supporters a massive edge at the catcher position.
The power surge by Raleigh gives him a chance at a historic season. No catcher has led the majors in home runs, giving Seattle’s backstop two milestones to reach in 2025.